Conservative Republican Richard Rozier announced Nov. 14 he will run for Ellis County Commissioner Precinct 3 in the primary election next March.

The Ellis County businessman and community leader said he would advocate for a conservative agenda that would stand up for taxpayers, efficiently manage county government and protect the quality of life in Precinct 3 with an emphasis on improved roads and enhanced law enforcement and fire protection.

“Homeowners and small businesses deserve a County Commissioner who is an advocate for them,” said Rozier. "It is important to protect our quality of life in Ellis County. That starts with reining in property taxes that make home ownership more costly. It is also important to ensure residents have the fire protection and law enforcement presence needed to keep our neighborhoods safe,” he said. “Those are my priorities.”

"I look forward to campaigning throughout Precinct 3 to share my vision with voters, but more importantly, I want to listen to their ideas about how we can improve the quality of life for everyone who calls Ellis County home. This is a great place to live, and I want to help make it even better,” he said.

A lifelong community volunteer, he served as Chairman of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and served as President of Ellis County Emergency Service District #6. Previously he has served as Mayor of the City of DeSoto and served on the boards of the North Texas Commission, the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition and was instrumental in bringing the University of North Texas to Dallas, serving on the Chancellor's Advisory Committee.

Richard and his wife Karen have been married 41 years and have one son, Daniel, daughter-in-law Kelly, and three grandchildren; Jeb, Caleb and Hannah who live in Ellis County. Rozier is the owner of an Ellis County-based public affairs and marketing firm and Chairman of XIT Energy. Richard is also the co-owner of SWS, a solid waste consulting company.

Precinct 3 is comprised of 317 square miles, including the cities of Italy, Maypearl, Milford and portions of Midlothian and Waxahachie. The precinct road crews maintain 64 bridges and 293 road miles.