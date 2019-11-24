The Red Oak ISD Education Foundation is $650 richer, thanks to a check donation from Nward Journey, Wednesday.

The Foundation said the funds would go toward a scholarship for a Red Oak High School senior in 2020 who exemplifies leadership and school and community involvement.

“The Red Oak ISD Education Foundation would like to thank Nward Journey for providing the funds for this scholarship,” Executive Director Karen Anderson said. “The ability to award a scholarship to a deserving senior is always an honor and we look forward to recognizing the recipient next spring.”

Nward’s representative Stan Lewis presented the check to Anderson during Wednesday’s Red Oak Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Red Oak Municipal Building.

“Stan Lewis has been a great partner with the Foundation and his continued support is greatly appreciated,” Anderson stated.

Nward raised the funds at the Live 2 Lead scholarship fundraiser in Red Oak earlier this month.

“You helped us raise nearly $2,000 for scholarship related charities and we are greatly appreciated,” Lewis posted on Facebook.

Through donations, the Red Oak ISD Education Foundation provides opportunities for students. It has provided over $1.2 million to the school district to date, according to the organization.

To learn more or to donate to the nonprofit, visit http://redoakisd.org/Foundation, call 972-617-4320 or email foundation@redoakisd.org. You may also look it up on Facebook.

Nward Journey, based in Waxahachie, helps clients with their personal and professional development goals. To learn more, visit http://nwardjourney.com or call 214-799-1623. You can also check out the company’s Facebook page.