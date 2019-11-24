AUSTIN

Parks Foundation gives

$199,000 in grants

Austin Parks Foundation’s 2019 fall community grantees will receive $199,000 in collective funding to improve Austin parks, trails and green spaces from its Austin City Limits Music Festival Park Grants Program.

The Austin Nature and Science Center will receive $50,000 for the installation of shade structures over the Dino Pit area; Preston Field will receive $50,000 for upgrading to match recently improved Weber Field for South Austin Baseball; Parque Zaragoza Neighborhood Park will receive $50,000 for the installation of shade structures to the historic pool; Roy G. Guerrero Metropolitan Park will receive $35,000 for the development of a trail and long-term habitat restoration along the trail; and Barton Springs Conservancy will receive $14,000 for the reestablishment of native plants and natural habitat to the historic pool.

Community grants are intended for larger community-initiated physical park improvement projects that require between $5,000 and $50,000 in funding such as signage installations, trail building and planning, physical improvements and park maintenance.

The deadline for spring community grants and design services applications is April 30, 2020. All potential applicants are encouraged to attend a grants information class prior to applying.

For information: austinparks.org/grants.

CENTRAL TEXAS

We Are Blood seeks

donations for holidays

We Are Blood, a nonprofit that provides blood to treat patients at Central Texas hospitals and medical facilities, is seeking donations due to an annual decrease in donations during the holiday season.

Donations can be made at the North Lamar Donation Center, 4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin; the South Austin Donation Center, 3100 W. Slaughter Lane; and the Round Rock Donation Center, Suite 900, 2132 N. Mays St.

Blood drives will be Monday through Dec. 29 at the Barton Creek Square mall, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin; and Sunday through Jan. 4 at the Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park. For a full schedule: bit.ly/2XH8RKA.

We Are Blood will host blood donations at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar, 6100 Airport Blvd., Austin, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and Pinballz Kingdom, 51201 Interstate 35 South, Buda, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 30.

GEORGETOWN

Lighting of the Square

set for Friday downtown

The annual Lighting of the Square will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday on the east steps of the historic Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St.

Mayor Dale Ross and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will flip the switch, illuminating the courthouse lights and grounds, and the lights around the square, at around 6 p.m. Stores will be open late.

Entertainment during the event will be provided by the Austin Carolers, and complimentary refreshments will be provided. Children can make a craft from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Williamson Museum, 716 S Austin Ave.

Toy donations the Georgetown Police Department Blue Santa and to Williamson County Brown Santa are encouraged. For information or applications: bluesanta.georgetown.org; wilcobrownsanta.com.

After the lighting, Brown Santa will offer the option for visitors to take photos with Santa Claus inside the courthouse from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a donation of an unwrapped toy, wrapping paper or a monetary donation.

Free parking for the event can be found at Sixth and Main streets, Seventh and Rock streets, Austin Avenue and Fifth Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Seventh and Eighth streets, and the parking garage located at Fourth and Rock streets.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran James D. “Dud“ Morris of Elgin turned 94 on Thursday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff