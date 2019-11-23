Faith is the supernatural knowledge imparted to believers that everything will work according to God’s plan. It may be difficult, but it will be best; it may not be exactly what was expected, or desired, but it will be far better. In other words, “. . .faith is the substances of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1

I recently posted a banner on Facebook — basically to see what types of responses I would get. The banner contained the words, “Common sense is code for ‘We got this, God.’”

An atheist friend of mine responded with the reply, “In truth, it was common sense that led me to be a skeptic.”

Here is a vivid example of how common sense is regarded by the godless. Rather than accepting the immortal, invincible God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ, they immortalize common sense. It’s all they have to lean on.

Faith is that component in the life of a believer which absolutely pleases God the Father. In fact, Hebrews 11:6 says in no uncertain terms that a life void of faith is totally unpleasing to God.

Okay, so what is the antithesis (the opposite) of faith? To put it in plain language, it is a life that insists on operating on its own so-called “common sense.” Whenever I would offer a proposal, or a vision or an idea in a church where I once was pastor, a vision which seemed to be unreachable — or even unthinkable, the response was, “Yeah preacher, I know we must have faith, but God has given us common sense to work some of these things out.”

Others have taken me to task over that subject saying that God works through our common sense — that he works in conjunction with our common sense — that He even gives us that common sense in order to support Him.

But I pose the questions — “Is common sense of God?” “Is God limited to what our common sense can accomplish?” “What is the purpose of man’s common sense but just an item that immortalizes man, making it a substitute for God’s sovereign plan?” “Does the common sense of man glorify God’s power?”

Assuming man’s common sense is synonymous with the work of the flesh, see what scripture’s conclusion is:

Hebrews 11:6 “But without faith it is impossible to please him; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

Galatians 5:16 — This I say then, walk in the spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.”

Romans 8:5 — “For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the spirit.”

Romans 7:18 “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing. . .”

I hope and pray these words will not discourage anyone from using their mind. The human soul is in three parts — the mind (the thinker) the will (the chooser) and the emotions (the feeler) Your mind does play an integral part in discerning what the Holy Spirit is saying to you — the Holy Spirit gives you the supernatural ability to discern what God’s will is for you.

Common sense is not a bad thing — but when it completely rules the soul of man, making it impossible to trust in God’s impossibilities to work in a people, then it becomes the enemy of faith.