The Blonde had to have some dental work done recently. The dentist was not sure what the problem was so he tried several remedies. My point is it took a while, and Jennifer had to make more than several trips to the office.

Not too long after that I had something happen to a tooth, so she made me an appointment with her dentist. Right before I went to the dental office she told me to, “Be nice. I know everyone in that office.” It kind of hurt my feelings, and it made me wonder, “Does she think that I’m not nice?”

I was preparing to preach on pride a couple of weeks ago, and I was doing some research. I read out loud some negative effects of pride, and I asked my bride of almost 37 years if she saw any of those things in my personality and she said, “Yes.”

Whoa! Hold on here! What’s going on?! What happened to my sweet preacher’s wife that always has a smile on her face, something good to say, kind of the Mr. Rogers of my life?

This past week, the college senior that used to live at our house asked both her mother and myself to complete a survey on the “5 Love Languages” and then submit to her the results for a paper she was writing. I could tell as I completed the quiz I was not going to like the results. In other words, it was going to tell me how I like people to express their love for me and very real things about my personality I for the most part didn’t want revealed — not only to myself but also to others. I felt bad until I saw KK’s results and found out she is more messed up than I am, but I didn’t find much happiness in knowing I had passed on my negative personality traits to one I love so much. Ugh.

Back in the day if you fouled someone during a basketball game, you raised your hand to admit your guilt and to help the scorer properly record the foul. I would like to think it was also a measure of integrity. In today’s vernacular it would be to say, “My bad.” We don’t experience this very much today do we? Today it’s more about not getting caught than admitting we fail, right?

The Apostle Paul understood our being prone to failure and personality faults in Romans 7:15, 17, and 18, where he wrote, “For I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but do the very thing I hate. So it is no longer I who do it, but sin that dwells within me. For I know nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh. For I have the desire to do what is right, but not the ability to carry it out.”

What I’m saying is we all foul and we all need to acknowledge it. James 5:16 tells us to, “… confess your sins to one another and pray for one another …” What’s stopping this precept from becoming a part of our everyday lives? Is it that pride I mentioned earlier? The result of the admittance of what some translations call “slips,” “false steps” and “offenses” is that the spiritual tones of our hearts would be restored. Who doesn’t want that? So go out and find an accountability partner and share your lives with them, be restored, stop hiding and covering up, we all fail, be honest and be free. He told me to tell you that.