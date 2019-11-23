Community National Bank & Trust of Texas hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the site of the bank’s new location in Waxahachie. Joining to celebrate this new venture were the bank’s Board of Directors, The Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, local Waxahachie business owners and members of the press. The bank is anticipated to open in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is located at the intersection of Highway 77 and Triumph Lane, across from the North Grove Estates development. The bank’s structure will also include over 14,000 square-feet of office space available to lease by local businesses in the community.

Two Ellis County natives are leading the bank’s Waxahachie project: Chief Credit Officer Alfred Vega from the Waxahachie loan office and AVP/Loan Officer Marcus Armstrong from the Red Oak branch. Waxahachie will join 13 communities currently served by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, with locations in Corsicana, Buffalo, Burleson, Centerville, Fairfield, Frost, Lake Worth, Mineral Wells, Possum Kingdom, Red Oak, Richland Chambers Lake, Weatherford and White Settlement.

“We’ve got a great team of locals heading up this project,” said CEO Rusty Hitt. “We can’t wait to make a big impact on Waxahachie in 2020.”

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas is owned by Community Bank Holdings of Texas and has assets of approximately $750 million with 185 employees.