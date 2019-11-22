CARROLLTON — The Waxahachie swim team competed at a meet at the Carrollton Farmers Branch Natatorium this past Saturday against a total of 537 swimmers from 25 girls’ teams and 28 boys’ teams. The girls’ team placed 1st overall, with the boys finishing in 4th place.

Girls 200 medley relay – 2nd place Hope David, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Grace Garling

Boys 200 medley relay – 4th place Cade Ferry, Joseph Gilliland, Rafe Butler, Bo McQueen

Girls 200 freestyle - Rachel Hiatt – 7th place, Hope David – 8th place

Girls 50 freestyle - Tyeler Hess – 1st place, Grace Garling – 4th place

Boys 50 freestyle - Chris Parker – 5th place, Nathan Parker – 8th place

Girls 100 butterfly - Hannah Saenz – 7th place

Boys 100 butterfly - Joseph Gilliland – 8th place

Girls 100 freestyle - Grace Garling – 9th place

Boys 100 freestyle - Chris Parker – 7th place

Girls 500 freestyle - Rachel Hiatt – 7th place

Girls 200 freestyle relay – 1st place - Jillian Dayton, Grace Garling, Tyeler Hess, Rachel Hiatt

Boys 200 freestyle relay – 3rd place - Rafe Butler, Nathan Parker, Joseph Gilliland, Chris Parker

Girls 100 backstroke – Hope David 7th place

Girls 400 relay – 3rd place - Hannah Saenz, Rachel Hiatt, Hope David, Jillian Dayton

Boys 400 relay – 8th place - Nathan Parker, Rafe Butler, Dylan Florence, Chris Parker

The next meet for the Indians will be Dec. 7 at the Lewisville Invite at the LISD Aquatic Center in The Colony.