CJ Noland scored 23 points, and the Class 6A No. 6-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with an 88-55 victory over Waco High at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

AJ Russ added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and KB Jackson scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter on three treys and a perfect 5-of-5 on free throws. BJ Francis, who opened the season last Saturday with a sizzling 27-point outburst against Justin Northwest, wound up with nine points.

WHS finished with 10 3-pointers on the night and made all but one of its 11 free throws.

The Indians held Waco to just two baskets in the first quarter in jumping out to a 19-7 lead, then Noland netted 11 of his points in the second frame as WHS continued to pull away, leading 37-19 at the break.

After taking a 59-38 edge into the fourth, head coach Greg Gober emptied the bench, but the Indians continued to widen the gap behind Jackson.

Jordan Fuller led Waco with 13 points, and Timothy Washington finished with a dozen.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled to host iSchool, a Lewisville-based team, on Friday night. On Monday they will play in the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic against host team Frisco Independence at 3 p.m., with games continuing through Wednesday.

Then on the Saturday after Thanksgiving they’ll take on West Memphis (Ark.) in the Thanksgiving Hoop Fest at Duncanville High School. West Memphis was an Arkansas Class 5A state semifinalist last season.