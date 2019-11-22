Manna House and the United Way of West Ellis County are partnering up to host the first annual Gobble Wobble, a premier run/walk.

The race takes place at the MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium at 1800 S. 14th St. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8:00 a.m. The event will not leave the stadium.

Distances vary from a mile to a 5K. All fitness levels are welcome, and the event is designed for the whole family to participate in.

The fee to participate in the 5K run/walk is $25 and $15 for the 1-mile race.

Participants will receive an exclusive race T-shirt, the opportunity to win great door prizes and much more.

Registration is available in person at Manna House at 3241A Robinson Road in Midlothian or online at mannahousemidlothian.org/gobblewobble

All the proceeds will benefit Manna House, which provides a helping hand to individuals and families, empowering them to rise above their immediate crisis with a sense of dignity.

Manna House is also dedicated to serving the physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing of people in crisis.

Join these organizations in the race against hunger and help those in need during the Thanksgiving season.