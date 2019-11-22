SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University traveled for their first Sooner Athletic Conference game of the season to take on John Brown University. The Lady Lions held off JBU and won by a score of 69-59.

SAGU (3-2, 1-0) had three players in double-figure scoring. Junior Sydney Meador led all scorers with 21 points. Senior Lexi Rich pitched in 17 points and Ennis junior Kiara Glenn managed 13 points of her own. Those players combined for 73 percent of the scoring for the Lady Lions.

Junior Alexis Casher was the only player on either team with double-digit rebounds with 10.

SAGU shot 85 percent from the free-throw line.

The Lady Lions were able to narrowly win the rebounding battle 40-34, which in a close game certainly made a difference.

The first quarter was tightly contested. The biggest lead of the quarter came from SAGU up 8-5, but JBU (2-5, 0-1) took a 15-14 advantage going into the second period.

JBU committed 6 turnovers in a sloppy second quarter. The Golden Eagles managed only 4 points and trailed SAGU going into the half 24-19.

JBU opened up the quarter on an 8-4 run to draw themselves within one point at 28-27. Kiara Glenn buried a three-point field goal to give SAGU some breathing room.

The teams were tied at 37 until sophomore Tamera Derrough made a basket with :03 remaining in the third quarter.

JBU turned the ball over and had some early fouls which allowed SAGU to build a 10- point advantage.

The Golden Eagles didn’t go away but had to foul late and SAGU made them pay as they went a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe to close out the game.

SAGU will continue its road trip as the Lady Lions travel to Muskogee, Okla. to battle Bacone College (1-4, 0-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

SAC men: JBU 65, SAGU 60

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Lions suffered their first loss of the season in their conference opener, falling in a nail-biter to undefeated JBU.

Sophomore Nyk Mason led the Lions (5-1, 0-1) in scoring with 20 points on 7-10 shooting. He also went 6-10 from the free-throw line.

Junior Josh Kashila and senior Kentton Williams each pulled down a team-high 6 rebounds.

SAGU shot 42 percent (23-54) from the field, but only 11 percent (3-26) from 3-point range.

The Lions were efficient around the rim as they won the paint scoring 41-27.

SAGU turned 23 JBU turnovers into 23 points.

JBU (7-0, 1-0) came out on a roll as Rokas Grabliauskas hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put SAGU in an early 6-0 hole. SAGU battled back and tied the game 8-8.

Over the next 10 minutes of game time, JBU put together a 23-6 run to create some separation.

Neither team scored the last 3:10 of the first half thanks to missed shots, turnovers, and overall sloppy play.

It was the tale of two halves as SAGU answered the JBU first-half run with one of their own. With nearly 7 minutes gone in the second half, the Lions had put together a 19-5 run of their own to pull with 1 point 36-35.

Senior Mitchell McMullen gave SAGU its first lead (46-45) with 8:23 left in the second half. It was the first lead for the Lions since it was 8-6 in the first half.

Two Mason free throws tied the game at 59-59 with 1:21 left in regulation.

JBU went 6-8 from the free-throw line to close out the game and seal the win for the Golden Eagles.

SAGU will take on winless Bacone College (0-6, 0-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Muskogee, Okla.