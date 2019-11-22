COPPELL — Rayna Ross scored 18 points to lead three Waxahachie players in double figures on Thursday as the Lady Indians opened the 2019 Classic Chevrolet Coppell Showcase with a 51-36 win against Denton High at Coppell High School.

WHS nosed ahead 13-12 at the end of one and led 26-21 at the half, then took over the game as they outscored the Lady Broncos 17-8 in the third quarter to take a comfortable 14-point cushion into the final eight minutes.

Mya Williams added 15 points in the win, and Halle Becerra scored 11 points for the Lady Indians.

Denton (1-9) was led by Jateija Brown with 14 points.

In Thursday’s nightcap, the Lady Indians battled a strong Frisco Centennial squad right down to the wire before falling just short, 37-35.

Ross and Williams tied for scoring honors for WHS with a dozen points each, and Brionna Parker chipped in with six.

WHS held the Lady Titans to three points in the first period of play and still maintained a 20-18 lead at halftime, but a shooting slump allowed the Lady Titans to take a 28-25 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Indians took on host team Coppell in a noon contest to wrap up pool play on Friday and will play again on Saturday to wrap up the tournament. They’ll travel to Midlothian High for a 12:30 p.m. tip before breaking for Thanksgiving. They’ll return to the hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Mesquite Horn.