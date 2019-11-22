Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! Cool weather is back!

It was nearly 70 degrees at 6:40 a.m., but temperatures will fall to a high of 58 degrees by 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies will become gradually sunny during the day with a 40% chance of rain before noon, forecasters said.

Temperatures will drop to a low around 44 degrees at night when skies are partly cloudy.

The weekend will be warm and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 51.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 71.