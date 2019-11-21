Congressmen Ron Wright (R-TX-6) and Marc Veasey (D-TX-33) introduced the bipartisan National Medal of Honor Monument Act, Tuesday.

The legislation recognizes Arlington, Texas, as the new home of the National Medal of Honor Museum. It also seeks to create a monument in Washington, D.C. to honor the valiant service of the nation’s Medal of Honor recipients.

“I am honored to introduce this legislation that will honor these brave men and women for risking their lives to protect our democracy,” Veasey said. “I am also proud to join my fellow North Texan, Congressman Wright, to ensure that the city of Arlington, Texas will be the forever home of this new Medal of Honor Museum.”

Wright said he was “proud” to cross party lines and “partner” with Veasey to introduce the act.

"Throughout our nation's history, over 3,500 U.S. service members have been honored with our nation’s highest military decoration – the Medal of Honor. These men and women went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield in order to preserve our values and way of life," Wright explained. "Because of their contributions and patriotism, these heroic individuals deserve to be memorialized with a monument in our nation’s capital. I am proud to partner with my colleague,

Congressman Veasey, on this legislation, which will ensure proper recognition for Medal of Honor recipients."

CEO and President of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Joe Daniels said he is hopeful the legislation will land on the president’s desk and signed into law.

"We look forward to working with the bipartisan contingent of elected officials to make sure we are doing all that we can to honor the more than 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients and get this great piece of legislation passed," Daniels stated.

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military decoration and is awarded to U.S. service members who have distinguished themselves with extraordinary acts of valor.

The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum is to commemorate the stories of Medal of Honor recipients, unite Americans around the common ideals embodied by the medal and inspire every citizen to serve their communities.