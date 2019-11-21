The Maypearl ISD’s Future Farmers of America Chapter celebrated the achievement of a past student who recently earned the highest degree from the National FFA Organization.

Dillon Bronar was awarded the prestigious American FFA Degree at the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis earlier this month.

“This has been a goal of mine as well as my Ag teachers for a long time,” said Bronar who graduated from Maypearl High School last year.

Of the 700,000 FFA members nationwide, less than one percent complete the degree requirements.

“We had to keep a record book of my FFA career,” Bronar said. “After I graduated [from high school], I had to also keep track of all the money I made which had to be at least $10,000, and also certain amount of community service hours to qualify.”

To earn the degree, FFA members must complete a high school agricultural science program, operate a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program, which involves practical agricultural activities, show leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement, and also perform community service.

Bronar completed agricultural mechanic projects for his SAE and hopes to open a welding/fabrication business.

“I am honored to have advised and taught Dillon in the Junior FFA, FFA and Ag classroom for the past 10 years,” said Ryan Vines, an agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor. “Dillon was a Jr. FFA member in the 4th grade when I came to teach at Maypearl and have enjoyed facilitating his leadership growth and passion for agriculture during that time.”

While gaining hands-on experience, FFA chapter students are guided by their agricultural science teachers called FFA advisors.

Bronar was one of 26 Texas FFA chapter members to receive an American FFA Degree and the only one from an Ellis County chapter.

“His father and I are extremely proud of all he has accomplished,” said He is an incredibly hard-working young man. All of this would not have been possible without the time and dedication of his FFA advisors: Mrs. Ryan Vines and Mr. Marc Nolan. These two have been a huge asset to the Maypearl FFA Chapter.”