The Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on Nov. 11 at the Ellis County Woman’s Building with 36 members and guests braving the cold, damp and windy afternoon.

Regent Vicki Williams welcomed the assembled and asked for members to introduce their guests. Anita Prewitt gave a historical overview of our Cash for Cans food drive. Sylvia Smith provided the Indian minutes on the Santa Fe Trail.

The assembled then offered their gifts to the Ellis County food banks. Jane Ann Shipp shared the Women’s History moment, an interesting summary of Bessie Coleman, who was born in Waxahachie and gained international renown as an aviatrix. There is a memorial for Bessie Coleman located in the Freedman Park in Waxahachie.

Chaplain Beverly Robinson provided Patriot Recognition by leading a homily honoring veterans.

Second Vice Regent Marla Graham introduced the speaker, our own member, Shelly Gayler Smith. Her fun and informative program was, “Who Wore It Best: Dating Photographs from Clothes.”

After closing remarks, Regent Williams adjourned the meeting and invited everyone to enjoy refreshments. Hostesses for the meeting were Trish Droste, Marla Graham, JoAnn Ranton, Linda Sibley and Jane Vineyard.

The next meeting of the Rebecca Boyce Chapter will be held on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage House located at 6681 FM 1387, Midlothian, Texas. Lunch is $15 per person and must be paid in advance to the Chapter Treasurer.

Waxahachie Federation of Women’s Clubs holds annual Fall Coffee

Waxahachie Federation of Women’s Clubs held its Annual Fall Coffee, which honors newcomers, on Thursday morning, Nov. 7, at the Ellis County Women’s Building. Waxahachie Federation of Women’s Clubs is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club with headquarters in Washington, DC, South Central Region located in Salome, Arizona, and Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs located in San Antonio, Texas. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is the largest and oldest nondenominational, nonpartisan, international service organization of volunteer women in the world.

Dr. Carol Farrar presented piano selections prior to the business meeting.

President JoAnn Ranton called the meeting to order. Pam Whilhoite gave the invocation and Jane Ann Shipp lead the pledge to the flags. Peggy Crabtree read minutes of the previous meeting and called roll for the fourteen clubs which belong to the federation.

Officers elected for the 2020-2022 term were elected as follows:

President – Linda Sibley – DAR - Rebecca Boyce Chapter

First Vice President – Pam Wilhoite – Parson’s Rose # 9

Second Vice President – Jane Ann Shipp – Happy Hearts Chapter, Red Hats Society

Third Vice President – Patricia Hernandez – Preceptor Pi Sigma, Beta Sigma Phi

Secretary – Grace Tamminga – Century Club

Treasurer – Shawnee Harding - Shakespeare Club

Past President – JoAnn Ranton – Century Club

Mr. Will Turner, President of Waxahachie's Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, was introduced by Linda Sibley. Mr. Turner presented very interesting information on the facility, health care services and plans for the future.