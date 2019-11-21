While the city of Bee Cave and the Bee Cave Chamber of Commerce could not reach an agreement on a convention and visitor’s bureau, the two entities have found another way to collaborate -- implementing a branding campaign for the city.

The city approved a $500,000 agreement — funded by hotel occupancy taxes —with PR Boutique and Tradecraft Inc. on Nov. 12 to create the print, broadcast and digital campaign to promote the city as an overnight tourist destination.

The city collects 7% in hotel occupancy taxes from its two local hotels — the Sonesta and the Mountain Star Hotel — on a quarterly basis, generating between $500,000-$600,000 a year. At least two more hotels are slated for the city, including one at the proposed Backyard Development and one at the proposed Village at Spanish Oaks development.

The city has collected over $2 million in hotel tax funds.

The first of HOT funds spent was awarded for $40,000 to the inaugural Lake Travis Film Festival in June. Since then, the city has been exploring ways to spend the remainder of the money to execute it vision of becoming an overnight destination.

Last week’s vote comes after months of deliberation about bringing tourism to Bee Cave.

In June, the chamber presented a plan to the city to create a convention and visitor bureau that would attract tourists and create a place for visitors to get information about events, parks, shopping, dining, history and art exhibits.

Adrian Overstreet, a Bee Cave Chamber of Commerce board member, said the agreement got too complicated and was pulled in October.

To keep things rolling, Mayor Monty Parker said the branding campaign will now be done by the city.

“It was going to be part of an agreement with the chamber to form the (convention and visitor’s bureau), and we just couldn't agree on language,” Parker said. “But we agreed to work together to move forward and not lose momentum.”

The original contact with the firm proposed Tuesday was for $999,530 for a year, but after some opposition from the council and residents, the cost was reduced.

“This is a lot of money,” said City Council Member Kara King. “To spend a tenth of our yearly budget on advertising for our city … I would be in favor of some but not all $1 million.”

Resident Carrell Killebrew said during a public hearing last week that his biggest reservation is not knowing what the city is branding.

“If Bee Cave had a museum, people would want to come to or if the Backyard was operating, maybe, but I am having difficulty with this proposal because I don’t know what it is that you are selling,” Killebrew said. “I think you could do a lot better with the $1 million than branding something that you don't have and instead start thinking about how you could spend the money to build something that you can then turn around and put some marketing effort into it.”

Council Member Andrea Willott also expressed concern with there only being two hotels in town. If the hotels are completely booked, she said, that could mean visitors would then go to Lakeway.

But Council Member Andrew Clark encouraged people to consider tourism’s impact on sales tax revenue.

“The purpose of this is to bring tourism and dollars to our city. But I think it's important to remember where almost 100% of our budget comes from, and that’s sales tax,” Clark said. “I think what we need to be cognizant of is making sure that we do things that continue to grow. Our budget will continue to grow. And we've decided to collect this tax, so I think it needs to be used for those purposes, which is to promote our city and spending money on things we get revenue from.”

Camille Mandigo, principal and founder of Tradecraft Inc., said while people may have questioned the price tag, points of interest and traffic, the city was marketable. With new hotels and developments on the way, Mandigo said the firm plans to prepare for what is coming.

The chamber also agreed to create an advisory committee of stakeholders and community members who would give feedback on the campaign.

“Branding is not a logo; it's an emotional connection,” Mandigo said. “I think we can make that connection for people that translates into more taxes. It will work, and we will be responsible to you to show you the impressions we are making and how we are bringing people in.”

The city also approved an application for $20,000 of HOT funds for a city map to be used by tourists and visitors to the city. Overstreet said the map will include local attractions such as cemeteries, restaurants, parks and trails, hotels and other area attractions outside of the Hill Country Galleria.