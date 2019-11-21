The Daily Light’s guide for all things fun and family entertainment for the weekend of Nov. 22 - 24 includes:

1. The Rivers Coffee, located at 2801 North Highway 77 in Waxahachie, is celebrating its milestone one-year anniversary on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an event to remember. All coffee, lattes and hot chocolate will be $1 during the celebration, and special guests from Spa Face + Body will be on hand to give out mini chair massages, according to the company’s Facebook event. StreetstoSheets Animal Rescue will lead a dog parade at 4:30 p.m. with some unforgettable animals you’ll want to take home. EzrielsArt’s Ezriel Wilson will do a live painting session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and visitors will vie for the chance to win the final work of art. Finally, face painting will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don’t miss the exclusive Three Rivers Coffee merchandise giveaways throughout the day! Come for the coffee, stay for the alpacas, courtesy of Dos Chicas Ranch.

2. Get your holiday and Christmas card photos done early this year or just come see the sights at Santa’s Night of Lights, hosted by Earthtones Greenery, Inc and VistaTurf of Midlothian. Santa will be visiting his friends in Midlothian at Earthtones Greenery, Inc, located at 810 East Main Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for a garden party in a Christmas wonderland. VistaTurf’s beautifully-designed light display will be complemented by refreshments (plenty of s’mores, hot cocoa and more) and Christmas carols. Bring the whole family and have your photo made with Santa among the twinkling holiday lights. Visitors may also drop off donations for Toys for Tots at this location.

3. Junk in the Trunk returns to downtown Waxahachie this Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. Fans say this event gets bigger every year, and with more than 600 people registered as “interested” on Facebook, this sale may be the biggest yet. Vendors will line the streets Saturday for a fun day of resale and antique shopping, which will wrap up at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

4. Concerts on the calendar: Steve Farrington will return to Railport Brewing Company on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Railport’s brewing and tasting room, located at 405 W Madison Street in Waxahachie, will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., so bring the family and friends. In the Music Room Studio and Listening Room, located at 3103 Sanger Creek way in Waxahachie, will host the Mark Gorman Band for a “Saturday Before Thanksgiving Concert” on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Waylon Pierce takes the stage at the Rockett Club, located at 5790 FM 813 in Waxahachie, on Saturday night at 9 p.m.



