The Waxahachie Lady Indians mounted a second-half rally from a 12-point halftime deficit, but couldn’t close the gap completely as Saginaw came away with a 65-59 win in a non-district game on Monday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians fell behind 10-5 at the end of the first eight minutes and 29-17 at the half, but finally found their offensive rhythm behind Mya Williams, who finished with 28 points; and Rayna Ross, who added 17.

But other than those two, WHS struggled to find scorers as Halle Becerra’s nine and Brionna Parker’s five provided the balance of the scoresheet.

Molly Kaiser and Suni Davis led Saginaw with 25 and 24 points respectively.

The Lady Indians also suffered a 66-51 loss to the Village School of Houston in the Mavericks Fall Classic on Friday in Frisco.

Up next for WHS is the Coppell tournament, which begins Thursday with the Lady Indians facing Denton at 9 a.m. and Frisco Centennial at 4:30 p.m. They’ll then face host Coppell at noon on Friday, with other games to follow.