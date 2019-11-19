Red Oak vs. Denton Braswell

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Arlington (AT&T Stadium)

Records: Red Oak 10-1; Braswell 9-2

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Aug. 29 (Braswell won 48-27)

Last week: Red Oak beat Everman 55-24; Braswell beat Corsicana 49-28

Players to watch: Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer; Braswell: QB Greyson Thompson, WR Cam Smith

Update: In the season opener, the Hawks allowed 503 total yards to the Bengals and were held to a season-low in points despite winning the turnover battle … Red Oak notched its first playoff win since beating Sherman, 28-17, in the 2012 4A Division I area round at Allen’s Eagle Stadium … Both teams are riding long winning streaks, Red Oak at 10 and Braswell at 8.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Aledo-Royse City winner in the region semifinal round.

Burleson Centennial at Ennis

What: Class 5A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lion Memorial Stadium

Records: Ennis 10-1; Centennial 10-1

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Series: Ennis leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2013 (Ennis won 43-14)

Last week: Ennis beat Frisco Reedy 34-0; Centennial beat Seagoville 53-6

Players to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Dyllan Santos; Centennial: RB Jaylon Jackson, RB Jeff Kirven

Update: The Lions gained sweet revenge with their shutout of Reedy, the team that bounced them from last year’s playoffs … Centennial employed 9 different running backs and racked up 358 rushing yards against Seagoville … Ennis this time won a coin flip for home-and-home and so will host a playoff game for the second week in a row.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Frisco-South Oak Cliff winner in the region semifinal round.

Mid. Heritage vs. Navasota

What: Class 4A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Hewitt (Panther Stadium)

Records: Heritage 7-4; Navasota 7-4

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Series: Heritage leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2018 (Heritage won 49-9, 4A D-I area round)

Last week: Heritage beat Henderson 37-30 (OT); Navasota beat Bridge City 41-12

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Navasota: RB Darius Randle, RB Darick Henderson

Update: Last year’s matchup at Baylor’s McLane Stadium was highlighted by then-senior Noah Parker’s fumble return and interception return for TDs just 7 seconds apart on the game clock … The Jags are 3-0 in area-round games since starting varsity football in 2016 … Navasota’s Randle returned from injury and rushed for 181 yards and 5 TDs vs. Bridge City ... The Rattlers are riding a 7-game win streak.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Huffman Hargrave-Palestine winner in the region semifinal round.

Palmer vs. Holliday

What: Class 3A Division II

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mineral Wells (Ram Stadium)

Records: Palmer 11-0; Holliday 8-3

Series: First meeting

Last week: Palmer beat Hamilton 49-6; Holliday beat Dublin 33-14

Players to watch: Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree; Holliday: RB Tristin Boyd, QB Kase Patterson

Update: Palmer’s current 11-game win streak is the school’s longest in their history … The Bulldogs earned their first playoff victory since 2007 and only their second ever … Holliday gave its kicker, Logan Whiting, a workout last week with 4 field goals on 6 attempts, including a long of 41 yards, as well as 3 PATs.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Lexington-Wichita Falls City View winner in the region semifinal round.

Italy vs. Valley View

What: Class 2A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Saginaw (Roughrider Stadium)

Records: Italy 8-3; Valley View 9-2

Series: Italy leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2012 (Italy won 35-14, 2A area round)

Last week: Italy beat Valley Mills 47-23; Valley View beat Como-Pickton 48-16

Players to watch: Italy: WR Cahl Horn, RB Jaiden Barr; Valley View: RB Clint Epperson, QB Zach Isbell

Update: The Gladiators trailed 16-13 in the fourth quarter before erupting for 34 consecutive points, including 3 TDs in a 43-second span, to beat Valley View … Barr was a big part of that, scoring 4 TDs and finishing with 228 yards … Valley View’s Epperson, a senior, is fast approaching 2,000 yards on the season with 32 rushing TDs.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Honey Grove-Crawford winner in the region semifinal round.

Avalon vs. Saint Jo

What: Class 1A Division I

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Aledo Jr. High Stadium

Records: Avalon 11-0; Saint Jo 10-1

Series: Saint Jo leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2010 (Saint Jo won 60-14, 6M Division I bi-district)

Last week: Avalon beat Leverett’s Chapel 51-12; Saint Jo beat Aquilla 66-20

Players to watch: Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton; Saint Jo: QB/DB Eli Jones, RB/LB Hunter Garrett

Update: Avalon, which had never won more than 8 games in a season before, continues to add to its school-record win total … Padron continues to post eye-popping numbers even for 6-man, with 1,507 yards and 25 TDs passing, and 1,834 yards rushing and 33 TDs through 11 games … Saint Jo is looking to match the school record for wins, which was set in 1965.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will play the Union Hill-Blum winner in the 1A D-I state quarterfinals.