Lily Thompson of Waxahachie seems to have a knack for anything “artsy.” She is a very busy and engaging 12-year old student that attends Red Oak Middle School as a 7th grader.

Lily says, “I like playing piano and alto saxophone in my middle school band. I absolutely love drawing, coloring, or anything that involves art, really. I also enjoy hanging out with my friends from school and my youth group friends from my church. I also like spending time with my younger sister Lanie after school.”

“My dad, Justin Thompson,” adds Lily, “plays the guitar on the worship team at Gateway Church in Midlothian. Our church is located at 555 North Walnut Grove Road, and we spend a lot of family time there. Dad admits that when he was young, he liked to draw and sketch. Sadly, he doesn’t do it so much anymore, but I think I got my creative talent and musical ability from him!”

Lily explains, “My family goes to Family Eye Clinic in Midlothian every year for our eye check-ups. Last summer, in 2018, the entire family (all four of us – dad, mom, sister, and me) went for our appointments at the same time.

“The Clinic had asked my sister and I if we wanted a paper to color during our visit. Liking art, we both were very excited to color the image of a pair of glasses. Since there were only a few crayons available at the eye doctor’s office, we opted to take our own papers home. I chose to use my markers later at my house. We didn’t even know that they had a coloring contest going on at the time. We just took our paper with glasses on them, and decorated them to the best of our abilities. So, once my sister and I finished our work at home, my mom sent them into the company’s address they had provided. This sounded like a neat activity for us to do – but we didn’t even know it was an actual competition until the workers at Family Eye Clinic told us later on.”

Several months ago, Justin Thompson (Lily’s dad) got an unexpected call back from the folks at the Clinic. Lily and her sister Lanie were busy playing together. All of a sudden, her dad burst into the room to announce that Lily had been one of two nationwide winners of the “glasses” coloring contest. The next day the family went back to the local clinic to pick-up her prize and to get her picture taken.

Lily expresses, “I jumped for joy when I got the news that I had won! The Family Eye Clinic awarded me with a gift basket which included a set of new markers, a cool notebook to draw in, a small pack of nice pencils, and a $50 gift card to Barnes and Noble, too! They also gave me a wall hanging canvas with my colored glasses printed on it so I could hang it at home. In addition, the office had another one printed to put in their office to display! It’s still amazing to go into the office and see my canvas when we go for appointments! They also told us that the winner would get a free pair of my “designed” frames when they were available in the Fall. I was so excited!!!”

This is where Lily thinks her story becomes funny. She confesses that she has ALWAYS wanted to wear glasses, but she is the only one in her family that doesn’t have a need to wear corrective lens. Her vision is totally fine.

Lily shares, “My dad wears glasses, my mom wears contacts, and my little sister got glasses two years ago. When she had to start wearing her glasses, she was upset. She didn’t want to wear her prescription glasses, while I was mad that my vision was too good to have them – I really wanted to be told that I needed to wear eyeglasses! Back many months ago, when the company called us to let us know that I had won, my dad asked if they could actually make the frames into sunglasses so I could have a reason to wear them, and they said ‘yes’.”

So, this is where the story gets kind of sad, says Lily. When the frames recently arrived in the store, my mom took me to pick them up. But, when I arrived for fitting, the frames were too small for my face! Since the Db4k line is for kids and I had a big growth spurt in the last year, my beautiful glasses didn’t fit. The company has two different sizes available for kids in my print (and a few other colors), but even the bigger size didn’t fit me. I was really sad about that, but I still got to take a set of my frames home so I get to show them off to everyone. They are in a case in my room and I like to model them in front of my friends. I even take small peeks every once and awhile to see my beautiful creation! They even have my name written on the inside of the frames and they are called the “Lily frame”, named after me and the design I colored.”

Lily continues, “Here is what is super cool, though. My sister Lanie was due for a new pair of frames and lenses since hers were two years old and her prescription changed this summer (2019). So, Lanie is actually the first kid at Family Eye Clinic in Midlothian that ordered my “Lily” frames. I like to call her my model! She wears them daily now, and even though I am unable to wear them, I get to look at my artwork on her face every single day! How awesome is that?”

This creative young lady thinks it is special that she won the coloring contest by designing the cute and fashionable “speckled” eyeglass frames for younger children. She had no idea that her coloring the pair of glasses on the office’s paper would result in her having some frames that carry her name. She actually thought the “Lily” glasses would only be sold in the Midlothian clinic. She feels that it is amazing that other kids in different places across the country can now order her style of glasses and wear something that she designed.

Lily Thompson would like to thank the Family Eye Clinic for the great opportunity and is also grateful to her family for their support. Her dad, Justin Thompson, is one of the assistant principals at Red Oak Middle School – 7th/8th grade center (where Lily attends). Her mom’s name is Patti Thompson. She is a Diagnostician who works at an elementary school in Red Oak. Both parents say, “We are so proud of Lily and what she has accomplished.”

Lily adds, “I want to personally thank my mom because she does so much for our family. She cooks, cleans and works hard to make sure we are all on track. I love to go on ‘mom and daughter dates’ together – especially when shopping for new clothes at Ross, J.C. Penney’s and Maurice’s..

Lily also mentions her sister Lanie, who is 8 years old and likes playing with LOL dolls and Shopkins. She is proud of her sister for participating in gymnastics, and they enjoy swimming in their back yard pool together. She shares that she and her sister love playing dollhouse, playing with American Girl Dolls and just having fun together as siblings.

For more information about the kids line that include the “Lily” frames, you may contact the Midlothian “Family Eye Clinic”, phone: (972) 775-8000.