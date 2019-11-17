FORT WORTH — Senior point guard BJ Francis went off for six 3-pointers and 27 total points as Class 6A No. 19-ranked Waxahachie opened its season in emphatic fashion with a 94-52 rout over Justin Northwest on Saturday afternoon in the Cowtown Tip-Off Classic at North Crowley High School.

The Runnin’ Indians (1-0) hit 16 3-pointers as a team on 39 attempts.

Francis finished 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and 10-of-15 from the field overall. CJ Noland added a dozen points and six rebounds, and AJ Russ had 11 points and a team-high five helpers for the Runnin’ Indians, who outscored the icy-shooting Texans in every period and never trailed.

Chris Pace, Dmarion Callier and KB Jackson all chipped in with eight points apiece off the bench. Callier led the team with seven rebounds and Pace contributed six caroms.

Julien Smith led Northwest with 21 points, but it wasn’t enough as WHS doubled the Texans 24-12 after eight minutes of play and took a gaping 48-20 lead into halftime.

The Indians were set to host Waco High in their home debut on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will host iSchool, a team based out of Lewisville, on Friday night, also at 6:30. Following that will be the Mavericks Fall Classic at Frisco Independence starting on the Monday before Thanksgiving break.