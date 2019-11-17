CTE Students from the Career & Technical student organization Technology Student Association (TSA) represented the Waxahachie Independent School District at the North Central Texas TSA Regional Leadership Conference in Waxahachie in October.

Technology Student Association serves students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with these six career clusters: Arts, Audio-Video Technology and Communication; Architecture and Construction; Business, Management and Administration; Information Technology; Manufacturing; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Participants enjoy the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities or competitive events.

Students participated in leadership activities led by the Waxahachie High School TSA officer team. Guided by the Student Leadership Challenge principles, officers led members in this year's theme of “Inspire a Shared Vision” through several activities:

Animate the Vision

Ping Pong Bucket – Teams worked to get all the balls in the buckets as fast as they could while competing against the other teams.

Imagine the Possibilities

Knock Down – Facing adversity while trying different ideas to solve the same problem

Appeal to Common Ideals

Paper Towels Down the Runway – Problem-solving as a team while listening to your team members ideas

Students participated in a study session where they learned about the history of Texas TSA and found a common purpose for being a member of the organization. At the end of the study session, the Texas Lone Star Test was administered, and 41 students successfully passed their test. This is a record number for WHS. The new format of holding our Leadership Conference during the school day and making our CTSO intra-curricular to our classes was a huge success for all students involved.

Students that will receive his/her Lone Star pin are:

9th: Judson Willett, Joseph Jimenez, Ariana Major, Aaron Schroeder, Hayden Fulp, Tait Warsing, Aaron Dean, Corey King

10th: Cesar Jacobo, Nicole Holmberg, Landon Davis, Chris Strength, William Leatherman, Jorge Flores, Dhruval Rangrej, Andrew Mestyanek, William Leonhardt, Cade Ferry, Heath Miliken, Paxol Jaure, Gavin Noe, Logan Jones, Braden Nance, Zander Martinez, Yirel Borunda, Michaela Tillery

11th: Hunter Walker, Emma SMithey, Luke McClain, Cade Stockman, Chrestien Lacey, Clyde Melick, Hunter Lindsey, Bryanna Strickland, Ernesto Casas, Samuel Burkhalter, Omar Castillo, David Ensinia

12: Zachary Vincent

Next up for members will be the State Leadership Conference in Kerrville, Texas, in early December. TSA would like to thank the community of Waxahachie for your continued support.

Waxahachie ISD CTE offers a comprehensive Career Tech Education program for Waxahachie ISD and Area students. You can find more information on Facebook: @waxhachiecte and on Twitter @WISD_CTE.

For more information about TSA events at WHS, contact Shyla Vire - svire@wisd.org or James Parker – japarker@wisd.org at 972-923-4614.