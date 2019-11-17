Operation Round Up is a voluntary program in which residential members of HILCO Electric Cooperative, Inc. sign up to have their electric bills rounded upward to the next dollar. Every month, those additional pennies, nickels and dimes are added to a special fund.

Money from that fund is then distributed to local qualifying organizations within the community. The most that any member’s account would donate in a twelve-month period is $11.88. That’s a small investment for such a huge return!

The Operation Round Up Trust Board, which is comprised of representatives from all of the HILCO districts, meets once a quarter to review applications and to decide how the funds are to be allocated.

At their Oct. 15 meeting, HILCO Electric’s Trust Board voted to disburse $11,073 to six organizations in the HILCO service area. These funds were donated during the third quarter of 2019.

Grant checks were presented on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Itasca HILCO office. On hand to help with the presentation were HILCO Electric Board of Directors.

The following organizations were recipients of the third quarter funds disbursements:

Common Ground Ministries – (Waxahachie) food/snacks for children’s program ($1000.00)

Meals-on-Wheels of Johnson & Ellis Co. – (Waxahachie) meals to homebound seniors and disabled persons ($823.00)

Waxahachie Little Pantry - (Waxahachie) provide meals to families in need ($2,000.00)

Since the Operation Round Up program began in 2001, over $833,344.28 has been returned to communities within the HILCO service area. This has been made possible by the generosity of residential members who have voluntarily opted to participate monthly in the program. Members may have their names added to or removed from the program by calling HILCO at 254-687-2331 or 800-338-6425. Members can also sign up for the program online at http://hilco.coop/community-programs/operation-round-up

The next deadline for Operation Round Up® is noon Dec.15. Applications are available online at http://www.hilco.coop, or can be picked up at one of the four HILCO offices located at 115 E. Main in Itasca, 4581 FM 933 in Whitney, 300A Silken Crossing in Midlothian, or 298 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott. Organizations can contact Brandi Shore for more information at 254-687-2331 or 800-338-6425, extension 1120.