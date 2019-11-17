Did you know the month with the largest retail profit, the most visible, most wide-spread, world event of the year, is in celebration of a Bible doctrine which is rejected, and abhorred by religious cults, secularists, and some mainstream church denominations?

Most all retailers and people who are in the driver’s seat of the U.S. economy as well as world markets, will attest to the fact 90 percent of all profits are realized in December. Retailers base all their existence on profits made at Christmas. No other force — no other entity can boast of such influence on the world’s economic system like Christmas — not even Superbowl, World Series, Independence Day celebrations. Christmas single-handedly drives the world economy.

But the Bible doctrine we referred to above, is the doctrine of the Incarnation of God into flesh. Let me explain, as best as I can, what that means.

When Adam disobeyed God in Eden, the curse of sin was passed upon not only him and his wife, Eve, but upon all mankind. (Romans 5:12) Everyone since that day was born in sin — and born sinners. (Romans 3:23)

That sin must be paid for — and the payment is death (Romans 6:23) — death, either by everyone spending eternity in hell, or by the payment of One Who is well able to pay the penalty.

Only God, the Father, could pull that off — but He couldn’t do it in the form of God in Heaven - because amid the few things God cannot do — one of those things is to die. God cannot die. Because God does not live by blood — He has no blood. He doesn’t need blood to sustain His life, because He is eternal. (Many fools who declared God to be dead over the past 300 years, have tragically learned the truth by now.) God had no beginning, and no ending — God always was. So was Christ. So God tapped the Second Person in the Godhead, (Christ) to come to earth to be born to a little virgin Jewish girl — the seed being planted in her womb by the Third Person in the Trinity, the Holy Spirit. This, and this alone qualifies Him to be the perfect sacrifice for sin. Christ was flesh and blood which enabled Him to experience death — yet He did not forfeit His deity. He was — and is God. If He had been Joseph’s natural child, He would not have been qualified to pay for the sin of man.

To be a genuine follower of Christ, one must believe in Him — and that includes believing with all of one’s heart, that He was God in the flesh 2,000 years ago. “And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.” (1 John 4:3)

Isaiah explained it 700 years before Christ was born in Bethlehem when he said, “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14

“Immanuel” literally means, “God pitched His tent.” or “God tabernacled.” God in Heaven remained in Heaven, while God the Son came to earth. Both were God — one manifested as the Father in Heaven, and Jesus Christ — God “tabernacled.”

That’s why I say it is ironic that the greatest celebration in the world, where corporations and retailers land 90 percent of their annual earnings, is an event, which celebrates the doctrine of the Incarnation of God into flesh — a doctrine which is not adhered to the vast majority of the world. Just a wild guess — I’d say probably 20 percent of the world actually believes that God came to earth in the form of flesh — Jesus Christ. I am one of those!

Ripley would say, “believe it or not.” But 1 John 4:3 tells us that we have no choice but to believe it if we want Someone Else to pay for our sin. That Someone Else is Christ the Lord.

What we are talking about is the GREATEST GIFT KNOWN TO MANKIND. Think about that when you are spending your hard-earned cash for gifts this Christmas, which will all either be in the landfill soon, or in a garage sale.