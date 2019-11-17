Former two-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Bethel Johnson, 40, gave an impassioned speech to some 27 Coleman Junior High boys about what it takes to succeed, Tuesday.



Johnson was invited to speak with the students who make up the Original Gentlemen of Coleman or OG Squad – a mentorship program for select boys.



Ryan Essl, a seventh grade English teacher at Coleman and the mastermind behind the program, attended school with Johnson in Corsicana.



“We had a very interesting time growing up, made a lot of bad decisions that affected our lives in a lot of ways, and I just wanted to be able to save some of these boys I have in class, that I love, from some of those consequences,” Essl explained.



The evening began with the boys assembled in the school’s foyer in a single line, each shaking hands with Johnson before entering the library where the meeting was held. Essl stood with the other teachers and mentors who assist with the afterschool program, making sure the gentlemen were practicing what they were taught – chin up, maintain eye contact and give a firm handshake.



“They were very excited for him to come,” said Essl with a smile.



Johnson spoke for about an hour and a half, maybe more. He left no stone unturned as he dove deep into his own troubled life as a boy, getting shot in the eighth grade at 14 and being homeless in high school.



“Who you hang out with makes a huge difference in what path you’re going to go down,” Essl chimed in. “There’s several in here that I try to tell that to every single time I see them. You keep saying you want to do this with your life, but you’re hanging out with this and they’re doing this.”



Staying focused



The father of two spoke to the boys as though they were his sons, encouraging them to work hard to achieve their dreams. The teenagers told him they wanted to pursue professional sports as he did, engineering, entertainment, computer programming and aviation.



“The only person that can stop you from achieving your dream is you, period,” Johnson emphasized. “No one else. You can’t blame anybody else if you land yourself in trouble.”



“So, if you tell me you want to go to the NBA, and you not acting according to that, then you not going to go,” Johnson added. “You say you want to go to the NFL, and if you’re not acting according to that, you not going to go. It just doesn’t happen that way. You have to act according to what you say you want to do.”



Growing up in the projects, the former wide receiver told his captivated audience his story would have been much different had he chosen the street life, which included selling drugs.



“I have never met a 90-year-old drug dealer,” Johnson emphasized. “I have never met a 90-year-old robber. I have never met any of them because they end up in two places – dead or in jail.”



“I had many opportunities to do a lot of terrible stuff, but I chose the NFL over it all and that kept me out of trouble, a lot of trouble,” he added. “I had many times I could have quit, but at the end of the day, I couldn’t live with the consequences or the results of that.”



The Fort Worth native said he came close to losing his college football career after being involved in a fight at Texas A&M University that left one person hospitalized.



“It was completely unnecessary,” Johnson recalled. “If I lose my scholarship, what’s the next step? I’m back in Corsicana. I’m back home where everybody has been waiting on me … I had my momma depending on me…”



“Don’t let a moment dictate the rest of your life, not a single moment,” he advised. “Stay focused on what you’re trying to do.”



Life after football



Impressed as he was that some of the boys wanted to follow into his footsteps and make it to the major leagues, Johnson, now a financial advisor, told them they needed to take their studies as seriously as they take sports because only a tiny percent go pro. Even then, the career is often short-lived.



The former Patriots star — who also had short stints with the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts — retired after five years in 2008.



“When I had to go into the real world, I had no life skills. I had no corporate skills; I had none of that. I had to learn those things all over,” the businessman cautioned.



Essl asked her childhood friend to talk about the effects of being a teenage parent to discourage them from becoming young fathers.



Although the married father did not have his first child until age 30, he said he had firsthand knowledge of the difficulties teen pregnancy presents because his mother first gave birth to his eldest sister at 14.



“Teenagers make the worst parents,” quipped Johnson. “You have to grow up first.”



The guest speaker signed pictures for the boys, chatted and played football with them before wrapping up the evening.



“Focus on your dreams” and “work hard to accomplish my goals” were the lessons Jermy Jackson, 14, said he took from the event.



“Be more smart with your money; you might want to be responsible with it,” Amare Moore, 13, said.



“It was great. I’m glad he came and taught me a lot of experiences of what he’s been through, and I’m gonna try to go on the right path,” a bright Christian Brown, 13, assured.



The teachers are hoping the message resonates with the group.



“These kids are athletes, and some of them are scholars, actually, and they have so much untapped potential,” said Robin Brown, a sixth-grade social studies teacher. “They just need some people to look at them and be willing to guide them. They need to be seen, and they’re not always seen for who they are.”



As for Essl, it was important to her for the youths to hear from someone who could relate to them.



“I hope they see someone that was in their exact same position at that age, not somebody coming in and saying this and that but they didn’t actually live it,” she stated. “Someone that actually went through a lot of the things that I know they are going through.”



Essl started The OG Squad three years ago when she taught at Wedgeworth Elementary. She brought the program with her to Coleman this school year.



Some 20 Waxahachie businessmen visited with about 29 OG members at Coleman in March and taught them how to bind a tie.