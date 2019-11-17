Dressed to impress, hundreds turned out for the annual Best of Ellis County gala at the Midlothian Conference Center, Thursday.

The extravagant affair, presented by the Waxahachie Media Group, honored businesses and professionals throughout the region voted by the public as the best of the best.

After months of voting, some 200,000 votes were recorded as the finalists battled over 12 competitive categories including dining, clothing, services and top employers.

“There are thousands of businesses in Ellis County,” Waxahachie Media Group Operations and Advertising Manager Colten Crist told the audience. “To be chosen as one of the top three honorees in your respective categories is truly something. This should be a proud moment for you and your team. You all deserve to be celebrated in a big way.”

Champagne flowed in the ballroom as guests dined on tossed garden salads and entrees of garlic-mashed potatoes, asparagus and grilled chicken breasts with mushroom wine sauce.

Miss Texas 2019 Chandler Foreman, a Houston native, emceed the event and announced the winners of each category who then walked on stage to accept their awards.

“No matter what it is, your business is, whatever type of impact you have, do it with intention because you never know just what your expertise, what your talent or your skills can do for someone,” advised Foreman as the room erupted into bouts of cheers and applause.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie was one of the big winners of the night, winning several of the healthcare categories including Best Emergency Room, Best Hospital and Best Clinic.

“We were just so honored,” said Baylor Scott Human Resources Director Lisa Smith. “Our team members work very hard for our patients in the community and we were really excited.”

Other businesses like The Abby Estate, a finalist in the Best Wedding Venue category, said they were just happy to even be nominated.

“We are the rookies here,” quipped Abby Estate Co-owner Billy Smith. “We only opened up a year ago so to be nominated in top three, I’m just very impressed with this whole event. We put on events. We’re event planners. We put on weddings… This is a class act, so I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

Be sure to check out a complete list of the finalists and winners in the 201 Best of Ellis County magazine.