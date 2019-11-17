“CHOOSE YOU THIS DAY WHO YOU WILL SERVE…” (JOSHUA 24:15)

We can never move forward in our lives until we become willing to submit our life to the discipline of change. Nothing can change in our life until we choose to act differently, think differently, and finally to feel differently about our present circumstance. The key is our choice. It is what releases the power to move forward, much like putting the key in the switch of a car and bringing the engine to life. Before the car can take us anywhere, the key has to be engaged to switch the engine from off to on.

With the engine of our mind running, we can begin to move in the direction we choose. If we choose to remain in sorrow, self-pity, or any of the negative states of mind, we can be sure nothing will change, much like not engaging the gear shift in the car to change the position of the car, but choosing to leave it sit in the garage.

The same actions produce the same results in all of our lives, just as different thoughts and actions produce different results in all of our lives. Your life will reflect exactly where you are to those around you. Does your life reflect a static and unchanging sameness of hurt, sorrow, fear and loneliness, or the brave and heroic efforts to move forward to a life that reflects the power we have to change and reshape our life by choice?