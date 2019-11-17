Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-6) introduced H.R. 5081, the K-9 Hero Act, Thursday.

This legislation creates a grant program to assist nonprofits that take in retired working dogs or provide financial assistance to owners of retired working dogs. Specifically, the grants will help cover medical costs, such as veterinarian office visits, medical procedures, diagnostic tests, and medications.

“During the successful special forces mission that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi, we witnessed firsthand what an asset our federal working dogs can be,” Wright said. “Once these heroes retire from service, the medical treatment they need is often significant enough to create a financial hardship for the individuals who care for them. It is unacceptable for these heroes to be euthanized or to go without necessary medical treatment during their retirement. I am proud to introduce a bill that will give K-9s, such as the dog who helped take down al-Baghdadi, a better retirement.”

“Since our inception, Project K-9 Hero has continuously worked with members of Congress to establish a program that allows public funding to assist our retired Federal Law Enforcement K-9’s and Military Working Dogs,” said Jason Johnson, Founder of Project K-9 Hero. “We are honored to have partnered with Congressman Wright’s office to ensure our nation’s working dogs are provided the medical care and assistance they need in retirement through the K-9 Hero Act. As citizens, we owe that to these heroes after their loyal and faithful service to our country.”

In the federal government alone, these K-9 heroes work in tandem with the brave men and women at the Department of Defense, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Transportation Security Administration, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, among other federal departments and agencies, to carry out important missions.

This bill helps ensure these heroes are well taken care of during retirement and that their need for medical care never prevents them from finding a loving forever home.

Congressman Wright is proud to have received endorsements from Project K-9 Hero, American Humane and Mission K9 Rescue.