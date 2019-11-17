Years ago God put a handful of men in my path. Two were adult children of people I knew, the other was a former lawyer from Hawaii. Each of these men was chronically unemployed or underemployed and at the time I wondered if any of them would ever overcome the challenges life had given them.

Each of these guys needed money, they needed help paying bills, buying the necessities of life but it seemed like giving a man a fish so he could eat for a day was far too inadequate. Our church had such meager resources and what we could do was like taking water to the ocean one spoonful at a time.

The Book of James in chapter 2 verse 16 tells us we can’t tell people in need “Good luck!” We can’t say, “Go in peace, be warm and filled, without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that?” In other words church we have to do something, have action that supports our words, it’s called faith with works.

Jesus told us to love our neighbor as ourselves (Luke 10:27). How could I tell these people that I hoped everything worked out for them without doing something about it? As the church we have to climb into the pit with them and get some skin in the game. If I was them I would want my neighbor to give me some real help - talk is cheap.

One of the men who has now gone home to be with Jesus had some experience landscaping so we created a ministry we called Faith Village that had a job creation component. I found lawn care work and I loaded these guys up in my 1977 Jeep Cherokee along with weed eaters, rakes and various tools and we went to work. It was a short season of my life but one of the best seasons. My time with these men was probably a bigger blessing to me than it was to them.

As we drove to the job sight, they smoked, they cussed and they argued. We didn’t start the day with Bible Study or prayer, we were just people establishing relationships that I hoped would turn into friendships and ultimately yes, a personal relationship with Christ.

Lunch was always at Chick-fil-A that was bought out of the profits (the ministry was obviously self-funded) and the table fellowship was the best part of the day. These men worked hard a couple of days a week, mowing, spreading mulch, puling weeds and planting flowers. John the guy with the experience was like our foreman telling us all what to do, nobody seem to care they were just glad to be working (getting a small paycheck) and enjoying the camaraderie.

The fruit of this labor was great. John sadly died at about the age of 55 but John became a Christian shortly after this season of landscaping ended. John had been mean and bitter but was a changed man by the time of his death.

Another younger man who had an addiction challenge is now a couple of years free of his former addiction, goes to school and has a wonderful daughter. I’m not sure where Faith Village fit into this guy’s journey but I’d like to think it had some positive impact.

My Hawaiian friend (a bonafide surfer) who became my Shaka brother finally found a job and started working 40 hours a week. I think what we did boosted his self-esteem and created some self-confidence.

I’m amazed at what God did. I’m also amazed at why more churches don’t want to put there hand to the plow, get creative, really help people and do more than give them a fish. He told me to tell you that.