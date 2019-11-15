The Waxahachie Lady Indians basketball team is off to a 1-1 start on the year, winning their opener at home and dropping a game on the road.

The Lady Indians got the 2019-2020 season off to a rousing start last Friday night with a 73-52 home win over Saginaw Boswell. Mya Williams netted 27 points for WHS in the opener, while Rayna Ross contributed 18 points and Halle Becerra 10.

WHS outscored Boswell in every period, jumping out to a 25-13 first-quarter lead and never looking back.

Allysa Lafontaine scored 13 points and Nya Robertson 10 for the visiting Lady Pioneers.

On Tuesday, however, the Lady Indians fell back to earth after digging an early hole, and couldn’t recover in a 74-61 loss to Irving MacArthur. MacArthur grabbed an early 22-15 lead at the end of one, then used a 22-9 third quarter to convert a four-point nailbiter at the half into a 17-point cushion.

Williams once again led WHS with 23 points, Ross added 15 and Taz Valencia 10 for the Lady Indians.

WHS is competing in the Mavericks Fall Classic this weekend. Following that, the Lady Indians will host Saginaw on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.