WHITNEY — Keeping their historic season going, the Palmer Bulldogs capitalized on a pair of turnovers before halftime and coasted past Hamilton, 49-7, on Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in the bi-district round of the Class 3A Region II playoffs.

The Bulldogs (11-0) notched their first bi-district victory since 2007 — and only the second-ever in school history. They await the result of Friday’s Dublin-Holliday game to learn who their area-round opponent will be.

After Elijah Garcia opened the scoring with a six-yard rushing touchdown, the first half was a defensive battle until a Hamilton fumble at its own 45 gave Palmer a short field, and Adrian Cisneros’s sneak and 2-point conversion pass to Ben Waddle made it 15-0.

Then Hamilton fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and that set up Garcia’s second TD run of the game. Then after getting the ball back, the Bulldogs marched downfield and tacked on another score with less than a minute before halftime on Cisneros’ 20-yard pass to Waddle making the score 29-0.

Six more games involving Ellis County teams were slated for Friday night, including Everman at Red Oak and Frisco Reedy at Ennis in Class 5A Division II. Friday’s kickoffs took place after press time.

Class 1A Division I

Avalon 51, Leverett’s Chapel 12

MABANK — Miguel Padron rushed 28 times for 246 yards and five touchdowns and also threw for one score, and the Eagles’ magic carpet ride continued Thursday night as Avalon (11-0) exploded in the second half for a victory against Leverett’s Chapel at Panther Stadium.

The Eagles will face either Saint Jo or Aquilla in the area round.

Rhett Newton tacked on a TD run, Adrian Sanchez caught a scoring pass from Padron and freshman Colby Ornelas returned a fumble for a TD to cap the night for the Eagles, who forced five Leverett's Chapel turnovers.

The final score didn’t indicate how tight the game was for the first three quarters. Leverett’s Chapel scored first, and the game was still knotted at 6-all at halftime before the Eagles made offensive adjustments and started to click.

Avalon took the lead for good to start the third quarter on Padron's pass to Sanchez and added another Padron scoring run before the Lions clawed back to within 19-12 entering the final 10 minutes of play. The Eagles then closed out the game with five unanswered TDs, three by Padron and one by Newton.

In another local 1A Division I bi-district matchup, Milford was set to travel to Mabank to play Union Hill on Friday night.

Class 5A Division II

SOC 21, Midlothian 7

DALLAS — Midlothian took the early lead, but South Oak Cliff got 186 yards and three rushing TDs from Cameron Davis as the Golden Bears ended the Panthers’ season on Thursday night at Sprague Athletic Complex.

The Panthers finished the year at 8-3.

The opening drive of the night was vintage Panthers as they marched 75 yards on 13 straight runs and punched it in on a 1-yard sneak by Nicholas de los Santos for a 7-0 lead at the 5:31 mark.

But from that point, SOC’s defense locked down and the Panthers never penetrated deeper than the Bears’ 38-yard line the rest of the way. On the night, the Panthers were held to 163 total yards and eight first downs and ran only 44 plays from scrimmage.

Davis tied the game early in the second quarter with a 15-yard run, then on the first play of the second half, Davis scampered 60 yards to give SOC the lead. He added a 5-yard insurance TD early in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Hill carried 13 times for 66 yards to lead MHS.

SOC (9-2) will play Frisco in the area round next week. Frisco beat Greenville, 44-12.

Class 4A Division I

Palestine 50, Life Waxahachie 20

FORNEY — The Mustangs fell into a 21-0 halftime deficit and couldn’t catch up as their season came to an end on Thursday night at City Bank Stadium.

Sir Michael Veasley ran 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, and Coby Oder and Gage Mayfield each threw for second-half TDs for Life (7-4). Oder threw to Mayfield for one, and Mayfield found Kendal Barnes for another.

But the Mustangs couldn’t stop Palestine running back Jeremiah Davis, who finished with 178 yards and three scores on 19 carries.

Palestine moves on to play either Huffman Hargrave or Houston Furr in the area round.

Also in 4A Division I, Midlothian Heritage was scheduled to take on Henderson at Tyler’s Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday night. In 4A Division II, Ferris traveled to Springtown to face Iowa Park.