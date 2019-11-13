The Waxahachie Police Department celebrated Veterans Day by visiting with U.S. military veterans at the Focused Care at Waxahachie nursing home, Monday.



Among the heroes was Henry Carroll, 94, who served in the Marines during World War II.



“The 94-year-old Marine was definitely a nice gentleman,” said Community Services Officer O.T. Glidewell, who organized the trip. “Being a little bit older, he did not have a lot to say but was extremely pleasant.”



Three officers who are also veterans accompanied Glidewell on the trip. Officer Derrick Young served in the Army and officers Brandon Stephens and Pete Borjas served in the Marines.



The department presented challenge coins to the nursing home residents and thanked them for their service.



“The Waxahachie Police Department has a challenge coin that we carry that depicts our patch, our badge and our values on it,” Chief Wade Goolsby explained. “We often exchange them with officers from other departments and others from the military. Today, we gave our challenge coins to these vets just as a token of our appreciation. “



As Goolsby elaborated, challenge coins originated in the military.



“They were developed to give to the officers of a particular unit who may have accomplished something special or just as a symbol or pride for the unit,” Goolsby elaborated. “The story goes that when all the guys were in a bar, if someone pulled out their challenge coin and ‘challenged’ all of the others, the one that was not carrying his challenge coin had to buy the round of drinks. Over time, the challenge coin has become common, but is still a source of pride. “



Veterans Day is observed annually in the U.S. on Nov. 11. with military veterans being honored for their service in the armed forces. The holiday is not to be confused with Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day honors those who died in the line of duty.



“It was an awesome group of men that truly go unnoticed,” said Glidewell about the nursing home visit. “All of them were very nice and appreciative.”