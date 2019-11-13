Sidewalk construction has begun on some of Waxahachie’s busiest streets where pedestrians say they are often forced to keep a watchful eye on traffic.

The city, therefore, has answered the call – adding over 7,500 feet of the concrete walkway over the next several months as part of its Sidewalk and Five Year Capital Improvement programs.

“Improving walkability and safety in our city” is the goal of the project, according to a Nov. 5 post on the city’s Facebook page.

A proposed budget of $228,008.94 was presented to the City Council in a memorandum from Assistant City Manager Tommy Ludwig in September. The document, obtained by the Daily Light, names the streets where the work will take place.

East Marvin Avenue from North Flat Street to Ennis Street will get 2,500 feet of walkway and barrier-free ramps at various intersections for wheelchair access.

Pedestrians who travel on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Kaufman Street to Wyatt Street will see the construction of 900 feet of the cement slab.

Approximately 1,800 feet will be added on Brown Street (FM 813) from Kirksey Street to Criddle Street, along with barrier-free ramps at various intersections for wheelchair access.

FM 813 from the Church of Christ to the existing sidewalk north of Garden Valley will be outfitted with 500 feet, “but will be funded via the Public Works Department” because of a water line construction project on FM 813, according to the memorandum.

“This project was incorporated into an existing Water Department project to receive discounted costs for concrete due to volume and to ensure that the sidewalk isn’t damaged during the construction phase,” the memorandum explained.

Residents took to the city’s Facebook page to express their views on the sidewalk project.

“Why add more sidewalks if you’re not willing to take care of what we already have?” Carrie Sutton Koeller asked.

“It’s a much-needed improvement!” added Michelle Lowrance to the conversation.

Ludwig referred to the project as “a planned expense” that is “$383,991.06 below budgeted funding.”

The sidewalks will all be five-feet wide.