PFLUGERVILLE

Police taking applications,

donations for Blue Santa

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking the community to donate new, unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items at Blue Santa donations bins around the city.

Bins are at the Pflugerville Justice Center, 1611 Pfennig Lane; City Hall, 100 E. Main St.; the Recreation Center, 400 Immanuel Road; and other area businesses, schools and organizations.

The program needs gifts for children ages 10-14 and infants ages 2 and younger. Pflugerville police have a Target gift registry at bit.ly/2pXsNML.

Monetary donations are also accepted by check or money order mailed to Pflugerville Blue Santa, c/o Pflugerville Police Department, P.O. Box 679, Pflugerville, Texas 78691 or in-person at the Pflugerville Justice Center.

The department is accepting applications from Pflugerville families requesting assistance from Blue Santa this holiday season. New this year, families can apply online at pflugervilletx.gov/bluesanta or fill out an application in-person at the Justice Center until 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Applicants must bring a valid Texas driver's license and utility bill that shows a matching address as proof of residence in city limits.

For information or volunteer opportunities: pflugervilletx.gov/bluesanta.

EAST AUSTIN

Open house Wednesday

on plan for Givens Park

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house for neighbors to learn about and offer feedback on Phase 1 of implementing the Givens District Park Master Plan.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th St.

Phase 1 will include replacing the playscape north of the recreation center, resurfacing and repairing the multiuse sports courts in the southeast corner of the park, building a new, larger and accessible restroom adjacent to the multipurpose field, replacing the ball field south of the recreation center with a multipurpose field, and paving the area adjacent to the restroom/stage for concessionaires and food trucks.

GEORGETOWN

Clinic offers monthly

stroke support group

The Baylor Scott and White Clinic - Georgetown, 4945 Williams Drive, will offer a stroke support group from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the third Thursdays of the month.

The support group will provide resources, information and hope for peple who have experienced a stroke, and family members and caregivers.

For information: bswhealth.com/stroke.

CEDAR PARK

City accepting entries

for Holiday Oak contest

The city of Cedar Park is accepting entries for its Holiday Oak Coloring Contest through noon Nov. 25 for students in grades kindergarten through first.

Entries must measure 8-inches-by-10-inches. Entry forms should be attached to the back of artwork. Entries become the property of the city and cannot be returned. For entry forms: bit.ly/33DcSBC.

The top three entry winners will be contacted Dec. 3. The winner will pull the light switch that lights the real Holiday Oak Tree Dec. 6.

For information: hailey.harp@cedarparktexas.gov.

American-Statesman staff