At just three years old, the Weiss High School marching band is already competing against some of the best in the state.

The Weiss Wolves marching band took 11th place at the 5A UIL State Marching Band Contest on Tuesday at the San Antonio Alamodome, capping a historic season for Pflugerville school district’s newest high school marching band.

The band competed against 33 bands vying for 12 spots at the state competition, marking the first year of the band advancing to and placing at the state contest. Schools compete for the state marching band title every other year, depending on their size. This year’s competition included 5A, 3A and 1A schools, with 6A, 4A and 2A schools competing next year.

Weiss Band Director Branden Hill, who has led the band for about a year, said they were blown away by the results, as placing on the state level is no small achievement.

“I was incredibly happy for these students,” he said. “We never focus on competitive success. However, it is always amazing to see the students reap success from their hard work.”

The 142-member band and its 33 dancers from Weiss’ Scarlets Dance Team have been practicing their show, “The Golden Goddess,” since August, he said.

The show — rooted in ancient Egyptian and Middle Eastern lore — features a story of a mythological goddess and the crowning of a queen. The dancers change into golden wings in the performance, and gold is also prominent in the queen’s temple that is brought before her. Hill said the band describes the show as a “glorious feast of gold, drama and fantasy.”

Junior Alexander Ortiz, clarinet player and section leader, said while the band wasn’t sure what to expect from the state finals, he and his fellow bandmates felt they were deserving of their placement after putting in so much practice.

“When we heard our final placement we were all shocked,” he said. “It seemed too amazing for it all to be true. But after looking back at our season it all made sense. Performing alongside all of the great bands there helped all of us truly appreciate and understand the results of hard work.”

Senior Ben Weiss, a section leader who plays tuba in the band, is a fifth generation of the high school namesake Weiss family. He has been a Weiss band member since its formation in 2017, and will be the first Weiss family member to graduate from the school.

“State has been a goal for us since Weiss first opened in 2017,” he said. “I was proud of our hard work and achievements because I had the opportunity to represent my school, my community and, most importantly, my family name.”

Last year the Weiss Wolves became the youngest band to place at the St. Louis Bands of America Super Regional Competition. Jamie Canter, booster member and mother of two band students, said she has watched the band build its way up from having only about 70 members.

“They have just gained so much confidence and I have seen them come together like a big family,” she said. “When you start out small and have to forge from the beginning, it kind of binds you together. I think that’s what really sets them apart.”

Ortiz said several components played a role in the band’s success at the state competition, such as the foundation they built prior to having a senior class for the first time this year. But overall, he said the band’s strong leadership has been the driving force of their achievement.

“The motivation and inspiration that we all were exposed to from the directors and staff was crucial to our success,” Ortiz said. “It felt like every day we were being reminded of our true potential and the energy required to bring our performance to the next level.”

The band now has a goal to perform at the Bands of America Grand Nationals — the largest stage in marching — in three years.