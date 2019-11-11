WACO — Ovilla Christian School has only gone to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state volleyball tournament twice. So far, they’re 2-for-2.

The Lady Eagles capped another storybook season with a straight-set win over Austin Waldorf School on Friday afternoon at Waco’s University High School, capturing the TAPPS Class 2A state volleyball championship for the second year in a row.

Senior setter Molly Echard finished with 26 assists, 14 digs, five kills and two blocks, and also had the kill on match point to seal the championship for the Lady Eagles (31-7-5). Other contributors were Tessa Henry with 15 digs, 13 kills and three aces; Audrey Nunes with 19 digs and 15 kills; and Taylor Sauceda with 18 digs.

Echard, Nunes, Henry and Halle Jessie were all named to the all-tournament team afterward.

The first set was knotted 17-all before the Lady Eagles won five of the next six points and went on to take the set, 25-22. Then OCS broke open the second set with a 13-1 run and took a 25-13 win, and went on to sweep the match with a 25-20 win in the third set.

OCS also beat Waldorf in last year’s state final, but had a tougher time, holding on for a 15-12 win in the fifth and final set.

The Lady Eagles earned a return trip to the state finals with a 3-1 set win over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

OCS graduates only two seniors, Echard (a Hardin-Simmons commit) and defensive specialist Sophia Misemer. So the ingredients are in place for the Lady Eagles to go for a three-peat in 2020.