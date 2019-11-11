Friday, Nov. 1, was a special night of football, as Ennis and Corsicana met at Tiger Stadium to battle it out for first place in District 8-5A. Ennis came away with the victory by a final score of 30-21.

However, a much more meaningful moment was experienced, as a true hero from another type of battle was presented to the crowd before the coin toss and before the game was to commence.

At the Ennis - Corsicana game, the city of Corsicana and Navarro County honored three brave and heroic Americans: two Medal of Honor recipients from the battle for Iwo Jima in World War II — Jack Lummus of Ennis High School and Hershel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia. And lastly, one Medal of Honor holder from the Vietnam War — Candelario “Spider” Garcia, of Corsicana High School.

These great men are the inspiration for the new award called the “Corsicana – Ennis Medal of Honor Trophy.” The new tradition they have created will now be awarded each time the Corsicana Tigers and the Ennis Lions play each other in the game of football. Because Ennis was the victor in last Friday night’s match, the Lions took the honored trophy home. It will be proudly displayed for all to see at the high school until the two teams play again next year. The trophy is named for Lummus and Garcia. It was designed and donated by the Bill McNutt Family Fund and the Texas Veterans Parade organization. For more information, please see website: http://texasveteransparade.org.

Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams

Prior to the kickoff, in a very special and historic moment, Hershel “Woody” Williams, the only living Congressional Medal of Honor holder, conducted the official coin toss for the game. Williams was born October 2, 1923 in West Virginia. He is a retired United States Marine Corps warrant officer who received the United States military's highest decoration for valor – the Medal of Honor – for heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II from President Harry S. Truman.

He and one other soldier are the only living Medal of Honor recipients from WWII. In addition, he is the only surviving Marine to have received the Medal of Honor during the Second World War and is the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Pacific theater of the war.

Jack Lummus

Jack Lummus was born on October 22, 1915, in Ennis, Texas. A talented athlete and scholar, Lummus received an athletic scholarship from Baylor University, where he played both baseball and football from 1937 to 1941. Lummus joined the New York Giants as a two-way “end,” but ultimately sacrificed his spot on the team to serve his country.

After playing in the 1941 NFL Championship game, Lummus enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in January of 1942. Lummus served as the executive officer of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 27th Marines of the 5th Marine Division. On February 19, 1945, Lummus was part of the first wave of Marines at Iwo Jima.

Lummus’ contributions to the battle were immense even under direct enemy fire. He carried on with his military assignments, even with a serious shrapnel wound. Lummus continued forward, at times alone, destroying pillboxes and bunkers and directing his men from the front. Clearing numerous foxholes and spider holes, Lummus stepped on a land mine, which later took his life.

He is remembered as a stupendous leader, fierce soldier, and only one of two professional football players to receive the Medal of Honor. He died on March 8, 1945. He received the Medal posthumously.

Candelario "Spider" Garcia

Candelario “Spider” Garcia, Jr. was born in Corsicana, Texas, February 26, 1944, and was a 1962 graduate of Corsicana High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, and his actions on December 8, 1968, while serving in Vietnam gained him the prestigious Medal of Honor. In a battle near Lai Khe’, Vietnam, Garcia destroyed two enemy machine-gun positions in an attempt to aid casualties that were in the open and under heavy fire. Then triumphantly, he rejoined his company in a successful assault on the remaining enemy positions. He died in January 2013 and is buried in Corsicana.