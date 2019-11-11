ENNIS — All the District 8-5A Lions were gathered at the Ennis Lions’ Memorial Stadium Friday night for the final battle of the regular season — the Lions of Greenville and the Lions of Ennis. In this “non-factor” match-up between two of the strongest teams in their district, the E-Lions won the exciting victory with 42 seconds left on the 4th quarter clock, by a final score of 32-25.

Both of these area high schools will represent the 8-5A in the first round of playoffs this week. Ennis is seeded No. 1 as the District Champs, and they will take on Frisco Reedy Friday in Ennis, in a re-match from last year’s game where Ennis was eliminated. Greenville will play as a “runner-up” team, and they will face Frisco High at The Star (in Frisco) on Thursday evening.

The first half did not bode well for the E-Lions, as Greenville started their opening drive at their own 42-yard line, and they marched down the field for a quick 7-0 lead. Two third-down passes had been the key to the G-Lions success for the 58-yard drive.

Ennis then drove the field themselves — after a 5-yard scamper by Jarius Jones (RB) into the end zone to tie the game, 7-7.

Following, it was Greenville’s next sets of downs, and they did not disappoint. The result was another touchdown run, but the PAT kick after was blocked by the Ennis defense, new score: 13-7, with Greenville in the lead. Their defense held the E-Lions intact, so their offense scored again — this time after a 50-yard TD pass from QB Brandon Stephens. The 2-point conversion attempt was foiled by Ennis. Score: 19-7, Greenville.

After EHS took possession and tried a 3rd down pass, the G-Lions intercepted a pass from Ennis’ QB Collin Drake and rambled down to their opponents’ 2-yard line. Two plays later, Greenville’s QB Stephens crossed the goal line for another touchdown for the G-Lions. This looked to be an insurmountable lead in the 2nd quarter. Score: 25-7, as their 2-point conversion failed again.

But Ennis finally kicked their offense into gear, and 8 plays later, they settled for a 3-point field goal (38-yarder) on the leg of Angel Aguilar, new score: 25-10, Greenville. The E-Lions shut down Greenville on the next set of downs, forcing them to punt. Ennis took over late in the 2nd quarter again, this time 8 plays down the field again — and this time they scored a TD with a 9-yard pass from Laylon Spencer. QB Drake then ran for the 2-point conversion. With 12 seconds left in the half, Ennis had come back and made the score respectable, 25-18, with Greenville in the lead.

As the 3rd quarter commenced, the Ennis defense seemed determined to take over the game. The 25 points scored by Greenville, was the last points they would score. In fact, the 3rd stanza of the game was more a defensive battle, with no points being tallied by either team.

Early in the 4th quarter, the E-Lions struck gold again, this time with a 4-yard pass to Camden Castillo from QB Drake, new score showed the teams with a 25-25 tie. The defense of Ennis began to consistently stop Greenville’s offensive attempts and this gave the offense one finally try at a long drive to eat-up the clock and to take over the lead for good.

Ennis’ final drive was a 57-yard beauty, with QB Drake mixing in 3 different runners (himself, J. Jones, and Dyllan Santos (who had a great night of rushing) for the ground game, and passes were hauled in by 3 different receivers — Spencer, Karon Smith, and Logan Payne.

When the dust settled, the Ennis Lions had come out on top with a final score of 32-25 (PAT good by Aguilar) and the remaining time for the Greenville Lions was a mere 42 seconds.

Ennis will play (at home) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. Again, they will be in a grudge-match to face Frisco Reedy, who beat the Lions in a playoff game last year. This Friday’s contest should be “payback” night for the Lions.