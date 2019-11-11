ROUND ROCK — Midlothian Heritage’s Renee Elliott garnered a top-10 finish and district rival Charzelle Williams of Life Waxahachie fell just seconds short of doing the same in the Class 4A girls division at the University Interscholastic League state cross country championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park.

Elliott, a junior, placed ninth in a time of 11 minutes, 49.03 seconds on the 3,200-meter 4A course and nosed out Canyon’s Breanna Stuart at the finish line. Hot on their heels was Williams, a freshman, who came in 11th, just over two seconds back. At the Class 4A Region III meet two weeks ago, it was Williams who had edged out Elliott for second place.

Salado junior Jaci McGregor was the 4A gold medalist with a time of 11:24.05, and Alvarado’s Emily Garcia was second in 11:31.10.

Elliott and Williams weren’t the only underclassmen from Ellis County competing at state on Saturday. In the Class 6A girls’ race, Waxahachie junior Emma Curry came in 53rd out of 149 finishers overall in a time of 18:47.35. Unlike the smaller schools, Class 5A and 6A girls run a 5,000-meter race.

The result was well off her personal record time, but Curry has one more year to improve and return. Last year as a sophomore, Curry finished in 77th place in 18:54.79 at state.

In Class 5A, senior Keila Finnestad of Midlothian placed 91st in 19:37.16; and in Class 1A, on the shorter course, senior Emely Salazar of Avalon was 96th in 14:14.05.

On the boys’ side of the championships, senior Tanner Henderson of Midlothian had the top 5,000-meter time among the four local qualifiers, as he finished 53rd in 16:03.50 in Class 5A. In 4A, senior Ethen Agreda of Midlothian Heritage finished in 40th place in 16:29.25.

Junior Brody Townly of Italy placed 43rd in 17:21.89 in the 2A championship; and senior Joseph Orndorff of Milford was 37th in 17:35.66 in the Class 1A race.