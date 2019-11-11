High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Nov. 7-9 for the Ellis County area and playoff schedules for the weekend of Nov. 14-16: (Note: number indicates playoff seeding)
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
1-Cedar Hill 7-0 8-2 402 235
x1-DeSoto 5-2 8-2 393 186
2-Mans. Summit 4-3 7-3 291 192
x2-S. Gr. Prairie 4-3 5-5 240 246
M. Lake Ridge 3-4 5-5 335 370
Mansfield 3-4 4-6 235 337
Waxahachie 1-6 2-8 245 423
Grand Prairie 1-6 1-9 138 367
Thursday, Nov. 7
South Grand Prairie 30, Waxahachie 3*
Cedar Hill 28, DeSoto 27*
Friday, Nov. 8
Mansfield 20, Grand Prairie 7*
Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Summit 21*
Friday, Nov. 15
South Grand Prairie at Duncanville
Dallas Skyline at DeSoto
Cedar Hill vs. Richardson Pearce at Coppell
Mansfield Summit vs. Lake Highlands at Grand Prairie
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Aledo 8-0 9-1 536 175
2-Burl. Cent. 7-1 9-1 397 266
3-Midlothian 6-2 8-2 368 162
4-Everman 4-4 4-6 281 316
Burleson 4-4 6-4 411 344
Cleburne 3-5 5-5 363 304
Waco Univ. 2-6 4-6 224 399
Joshua 1-7 1-9 161 494
Arl. Seguin 1-7 1-9 150 380
Friday, Nov. 8
Midlothian 47, Waco University 13*
Aledo 56, Arlington Seguin 13*
Burleson 77, Cleburne 50*
Everman 42, Joshua 7*
(Burleson Centennial bye)
Thursday, Nov. 14
Midlothian at South Oak Cliff
Friday, Nov. 15
Everman at Red Oak
Dallas Kimball at Aledo
Seagoville at Burleson Centennial
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Red Oak 7-0 9-1 590 172
2-So. Oak Cliff 6-1 8-2 370 148
3-Seagoville 5-2 7-3 300 227
4-D. Kimball 4-3 7-3 396 170
D. Spruce 3-4 4-6 217 334
D. Adamson 2-5 4-6 231 292
D. Conrad 1-6 1-9 73 514
D. Jefferson 0-7 0-10 72 497
Thursday, Nov. 7
Red Oak 48, Seagoville 13*
South Oak Cliff 45, Dallas Jefferson 7*
Friday, Nov. 8
Dallas Kimball 60, Dallas Conrad 0*
Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Adamson 25*
Thursday, Nov. 14
Midlothian at South Oak Cliff
Friday, Nov. 15
Everman at Red Oak
Dallas Kimball at Aledo
Seagoville at Burleson Centennial
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Ennis 8-0 9-1 368 163
2-Royse City 6-2 8-2 354 145
3-Corsicana 6-2 7-3 259 184
4-Greenville 5-3 6-4 305 196
North Forney 5-3 7-3 451 250
Kaufman 3-5 3-7 169 386
Forney 1-7 2-8 119 343
Sulphur Spgs. 1-7 1-9 176 357
Terrell 1-7 1-9 144 343
Friday, Nov. 8
Ennis 32, Greenville 25*
Royse City 48, Terrell 10*
North Forney 70, Sulphur Springs 13*
Kaufman 42, Forney 28*
(Corsicana bye)
Thursday, Nov. 14
Greenville at Frisco
Friday, Nov. 15
Frisco Reedy at Ennis
Lovejoy at Royse City
Corsicana at Denton Braswell
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Crandall 5-0 8-2 263 186
2-Mid. Heritage 4-1 6-4 395 300
3-Life Wax. 3-2 7-3 416 271
4-Athens 2-3 6-4 359 363
Mabank 1-4 6-4 324 220
Quinlan Ford 0-5 4-6 273 318
Friday, Nov. 8
Mid. Heritage 56, Mabank 49*
Life Waxahachie 71, Quinlan Ford 39*
Crandall 52, Athens 28*
Thursday, Nov. 14
Life Waxahachie vs. Palestine at Forney
Crandall vs. Kilgore at Athens
Friday, Nov. 15
Mid. Heritage vs. Henderson at Tyler
Athens vs. Carthage at Jacksonville
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Glen Rose 4-0 5-5 297 291
2-Godley 3-1 8-2 418 218
3-Hillsboro 2-2 4-6 308 263
4-Ferris 1-3 2-8 266 369
Venus 0-4 1-9 144 496
Friday, Nov. 8
Godley 32, Hillsboro 21*
Glen Rose 54, Venus 28*
(Ferris bye)
Thursday, Nov. 14
Glen Rose vs. Bridgeport at Aledo
Hillsboro vs. Graham at FW Brewer
Friday, Nov. 15
Ferris vs. Iowa Park at Springtown
Godley vs. Aubrey at FW Brewer
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Whitney 6-0 9-1 446 144
2-Grandview 5-1 9-1 412 132
3-West 4-2 4-6 227 324
4-Teague 3-3 4-6 287 368
Maypearl 1-5 3-7 224 275
McGregor 1-5 3-7 259 352
Groesbeck 1-5 3-7 158 347
Friday, Nov. 8
Grandview 49, Maypearl 16*
Whitney 56, Groesbeck 7*
West 49, Teague 20*
(McGregor bye)
Thursday, Nov. 14
Teague vs. Troy at Waco ISD
Friday, Nov. 15
Whitney vs. Lago Vista at Belton (UHMB)
Grandview vs. Rockdale at Belton HS
West vs. Cameron Yoe at Waco ISD
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Palmer 7-0 10-0 435 127
2-Buffalo 6-1 8-2 416 230
3-Edgewood 5-2 7-3 327 265
4-Rice 4-3 6-4 250 268
Mildred 3-4 6-4 358 379
Bloom. Grove 2-5 4-6 267 264
Scurry-Rosser 1-6 3-7 262 353
Gateway Char. 0-7 0-10 123 520
Friday, Nov. 8
Palmer 45, Blooming Grove 15*
Buffalo 28, Scurry-Rosser 3*
Edgewood 41, Mildred 33*
Rice 48, Gateway Charter 6*
Thursday, Nov. 14
Palmer vs. Hamilton at Whitney
Rice vs. Lexington at Robinson
Friday, Nov. 15
Buffalo vs. Rogers at Waco Connally
Clifton vs. Edgewood at Waxahachie
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Bruceville-Eddy 6-0 8-2 407 260
2-Italy 5-1 7-3 362 241
3-Bosqueville 4-2 5-5 393 359
4-Riesel 3-3 4-6 311 344
Moody 2-4 3-7 243 433
Itasca 1-5 3-7 229 233
Axtell 0-6 1-9 89 387
Friday, Nov. 8
Italy 58, Riesel 32*
Moody 27, Itasca 22*
Bosqueville 55, Axtell 6*
(Bruceville-Eddy bye)
Thursday, Nov. 14
Bosqueville vs. Crawford at Clifton
Riesel vs. San Saba at McGregor
Friday, Nov. 15
Italy vs. Valley Mills at McGregor
Bruceville-Eddy vs. DeLeon at Whitney
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Avalon 3-0 10-0 586 292
2-Milford 2-1 7-3 542 408
Penelope 1-2 5-5 320 362
Coolidge 0-3 5-5 447 462
Friday, Nov. 8
Avalon 55, Milford 54*
Penelope 56, Coolidge 52*
Thursday, Nov. 14
Avalon vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Mabank
Friday, Nov. 15
Milford vs. Union Hill at Mabank
* — denotes district games