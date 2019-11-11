High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Nov. 7-9 for the Ellis County area and playoff schedules for the weekend of Nov. 14-16: (Note: number indicates playoff seeding)

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

1-Cedar Hill 7-0 8-2 402 235

x1-DeSoto 5-2 8-2 393 186

2-Mans. Summit 4-3 7-3 291 192

x2-S. Gr. Prairie 4-3 5-5 240 246

M. Lake Ridge 3-4 5-5 335 370

Mansfield 3-4 4-6 235 337

Waxahachie 1-6 2-8 245 423

Grand Prairie 1-6 1-9 138 367

Thursday, Nov. 7

South Grand Prairie 30, Waxahachie 3*

Cedar Hill 28, DeSoto 27*

Friday, Nov. 8

Mansfield 20, Grand Prairie 7*

Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Summit 21*

Friday, Nov. 15

South Grand Prairie at Duncanville

Dallas Skyline at DeSoto

Cedar Hill vs. Richardson Pearce at Coppell

Mansfield Summit vs. Lake Highlands at Grand Prairie

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Aledo 8-0 9-1 536 175

2-Burl. Cent. 7-1 9-1 397 266

3-Midlothian 6-2 8-2 368 162

4-Everman 4-4 4-6 281 316

Burleson 4-4 6-4 411 344

Cleburne 3-5 5-5 363 304

Waco Univ. 2-6 4-6 224 399

Joshua 1-7 1-9 161 494

Arl. Seguin 1-7 1-9 150 380

Friday, Nov. 8

Midlothian 47, Waco University 13*

Aledo 56, Arlington Seguin 13*

Burleson 77, Cleburne 50*

Everman 42, Joshua 7*

(Burleson Centennial bye)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Midlothian at South Oak Cliff

Friday, Nov. 15

Everman at Red Oak

Dallas Kimball at Aledo

Seagoville at Burleson Centennial

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Red Oak 7-0 9-1 590 172

2-So. Oak Cliff 6-1 8-2 370 148

3-Seagoville 5-2 7-3 300 227

4-D. Kimball 4-3 7-3 396 170

D. Spruce 3-4 4-6 217 334

D. Adamson 2-5 4-6 231 292

D. Conrad 1-6 1-9 73 514

D. Jefferson 0-7 0-10 72 497

Thursday, Nov. 7

Red Oak 48, Seagoville 13*

South Oak Cliff 45, Dallas Jefferson 7*

Friday, Nov. 8

Dallas Kimball 60, Dallas Conrad 0*

Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Adamson 25*

Thursday, Nov. 14

Midlothian at South Oak Cliff

Friday, Nov. 15

Everman at Red Oak

Dallas Kimball at Aledo

Seagoville at Burleson Centennial

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Ennis 8-0 9-1 368 163

2-Royse City 6-2 8-2 354 145

3-Corsicana 6-2 7-3 259 184

4-Greenville 5-3 6-4 305 196

North Forney 5-3 7-3 451 250

Kaufman 3-5 3-7 169 386

Forney 1-7 2-8 119 343

Sulphur Spgs. 1-7 1-9 176 357

Terrell 1-7 1-9 144 343

Friday, Nov. 8

Ennis 32, Greenville 25*

Royse City 48, Terrell 10*

North Forney 70, Sulphur Springs 13*

Kaufman 42, Forney 28*

(Corsicana bye)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Greenville at Frisco

Friday, Nov. 15

Frisco Reedy at Ennis

Lovejoy at Royse City

Corsicana at Denton Braswell

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Crandall 5-0 8-2 263 186

2-Mid. Heritage 4-1 6-4 395 300

3-Life Wax. 3-2 7-3 416 271

4-Athens 2-3 6-4 359 363

Mabank 1-4 6-4 324 220

Quinlan Ford 0-5 4-6 273 318

Friday, Nov. 8

Mid. Heritage 56, Mabank 49*

Life Waxahachie 71, Quinlan Ford 39*

Crandall 52, Athens 28*

Thursday, Nov. 14

Life Waxahachie vs. Palestine at Forney

Crandall vs. Kilgore at Athens

Friday, Nov. 15

Mid. Heritage vs. Henderson at Tyler

Athens vs. Carthage at Jacksonville

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Glen Rose 4-0 5-5 297 291

2-Godley 3-1 8-2 418 218

3-Hillsboro 2-2 4-6 308 263

4-Ferris 1-3 2-8 266 369

Venus 0-4 1-9 144 496

Friday, Nov. 8

Godley 32, Hillsboro 21*

Glen Rose 54, Venus 28*

(Ferris bye)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Glen Rose vs. Bridgeport at Aledo

Hillsboro vs. Graham at FW Brewer

Friday, Nov. 15

Ferris vs. Iowa Park at Springtown

Godley vs. Aubrey at FW Brewer

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Whitney 6-0 9-1 446 144

2-Grandview 5-1 9-1 412 132

3-West 4-2 4-6 227 324

4-Teague 3-3 4-6 287 368

Maypearl 1-5 3-7 224 275

McGregor 1-5 3-7 259 352

Groesbeck 1-5 3-7 158 347

Friday, Nov. 8

Grandview 49, Maypearl 16*

Whitney 56, Groesbeck 7*

West 49, Teague 20*

(McGregor bye)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Teague vs. Troy at Waco ISD

Friday, Nov. 15

Whitney vs. Lago Vista at Belton (UHMB)

Grandview vs. Rockdale at Belton HS

West vs. Cameron Yoe at Waco ISD

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Palmer 7-0 10-0 435 127

2-Buffalo 6-1 8-2 416 230

3-Edgewood 5-2 7-3 327 265

4-Rice 4-3 6-4 250 268

Mildred 3-4 6-4 358 379

Bloom. Grove 2-5 4-6 267 264

Scurry-Rosser 1-6 3-7 262 353

Gateway Char. 0-7 0-10 123 520

Friday, Nov. 8

Palmer 45, Blooming Grove 15*

Buffalo 28, Scurry-Rosser 3*

Edgewood 41, Mildred 33*

Rice 48, Gateway Charter 6*

Thursday, Nov. 14

Palmer vs. Hamilton at Whitney

Rice vs. Lexington at Robinson

Friday, Nov. 15

Buffalo vs. Rogers at Waco Connally

Clifton vs. Edgewood at Waxahachie

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Bruceville-Eddy 6-0 8-2 407 260

2-Italy 5-1 7-3 362 241

3-Bosqueville 4-2 5-5 393 359

4-Riesel 3-3 4-6 311 344

Moody 2-4 3-7 243 433

Itasca 1-5 3-7 229 233

Axtell 0-6 1-9 89 387

Friday, Nov. 8

Italy 58, Riesel 32*

Moody 27, Itasca 22*

Bosqueville 55, Axtell 6*

(Bruceville-Eddy bye)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Bosqueville vs. Crawford at Clifton

Riesel vs. San Saba at McGregor

Friday, Nov. 15

Italy vs. Valley Mills at McGregor

Bruceville-Eddy vs. DeLeon at Whitney

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Avalon 3-0 10-0 586 292

2-Milford 2-1 7-3 542 408

Penelope 1-2 5-5 320 362

Coolidge 0-3 5-5 447 462

Friday, Nov. 8

Avalon 55, Milford 54*

Penelope 56, Coolidge 52*

Thursday, Nov. 14

Avalon vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Mabank

Friday, Nov. 15

Milford vs. Union Hill at Mabank

* — denotes district games