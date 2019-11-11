1. After y'all spotted Greenville an 18-point lead, I feel that the remainder of the game was a testament to what your team has been working towards all season. The mental toughness to come back in a pressure situation and to have made changes and clamped down on a very athletic opponent. Would you agree?

Yes I agree.

2. What got into Dyllan Santos on Friday night? He has been a very important piece of the puzzle all year but he took it to a new level against Greenville. Did he just match up better against them or was it a case where he took the offense on his shoulders and was not going to be stopped?

We have wanted to get Dyllan more touches on offense because he's one of our best play-makers — Friday night we needed a spark at RB and he provided that spark. He's a great team player who wants to do whatever helps the team.

3. Was the Greenville game the toughest game all year?

They really are a good ball club — very athletic so it was a tough game for us.

4. Now the fun starts with the playoffs. Have y'all been scouting certain teams the past few weeks?

We haven't known who we would face until Friday night — District 7-5A has been so closely matched.

5. Frisco Reedy ... Come on Down. I have heard that they basically graduated their entire team that eliminated the Lions last year. What can we expect from them on both sides of the ball?

They graduated some but still have a really good team — very sound and still very big.