Congratulations to the Red Oak FFA leadership teams on an outstanding performance at the Blackland District Leadership development events on Nov. 6. Six talented teams will advance to area competition on Nov. 23.

“We are super proud of them for their commitment, hard work and dedication to our amazing program,” exclaimed Adam Robinson, FFA Sponsor.

The following teams/individuals advanced:

Chapter Quiz - 1st Place: Gabby Walker, Ryan Pickard, Kileigh Hughes, Adriana Young

FFA Broadcasting - 1st Place: Kaylee Curfman, Abby Ruiz, Ryan Pickard

Job Interview - 1st Place: Kat Aris

Public Relations - 2nd Place: Levi Sosebee, Cheyenne Smith, Jorge Lariz

Ag Advocacy - 2nd Place: Katelyn Bubsy, Katie Cargill, Kayden Carpenter, Madison Ruiz, Cathy Castillo

Greenhand Creed Speaking - 2nd Place: Ariel Myers

Additional placed teams:

Greenhand FFA Quiz - 3rd Place: Emily Lee, Drew Fleming, Rebekah Oberdick



