I have plenty of faults, but ingratitude isn’t one of them. I’m grateful for many incredible and loving people who have crisscrossed my path and countless blessings I’ve enjoyed and cherish to this day.

Gratitude is a good thing. It conveys good manners and appreciation. In fact, the publication “Psychology Today” says that gratitude improves both physical and psychological health. And there is no more powerful expression of gratitude than these two simple words: “Thank You.”

Tomorrow, November 11, is Veterans Day, and I’d like to say “Thank You” to all the men and women – past, present and future – who have served this country so honorably and sacrificed so much. Once known as Armistice Day to celebrate the end of World War I (“the war to end all wars”), it has morphed into a day to honor all veterans. I believe it is one of the most significant days of the year.

If there is one constant in the annuls of American history, it is the veteran. History often gets overlooked or misplaced in today’s techno-pop-hedonistic culture but make no mistake about one glowing, essential fact: these United States and the American Way that we often take for granted would not exist without our veterans.

They are the ones who fought for and won our independence from England. They are the ones who saved the Union in the bloodiest war in our country’s existence. They are the ones who saved the world from unimaginable tyranny 75 years ago. They are the ones who occupy the front lines in the war against terrorism and prevent those who hate us and what we stand for from doing us harm.

Our veterans come from all walks of life, all religions, all demographics and economic strata. They are neighbors, colleagues, retirees, students, friends. They are parents, grandparents, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers.

Here are some facts about veterans I gleaned from the History Channel website:

•There are 18.2 million living veterans in our country who served in at least one war as of 2018

•Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, only about 475,000 remain alive today

•7 million veterans served during the Vietnam War

•More than 3 million veterans have served in the War on Terrorism

•9 percent of veterans are women.

I was an Army brat, so my deep appreciation for veterans -- their service, their unselfishness, their commitment, probably runs a bit deeper than someone who wasn’t reared in that culture. My father spent 30 years in the service, aka “lifer,” and in my eyes was the consummate solider, patriot and hero. I don’t ever recall Sergeant Bentley Pollard not getting choked up when the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played. I remember him meticulously “spit-shining” his combat boots and polishing his brass. All part of the discipline, you know?

Me and my five siblings were not around when he, like thousands and thousands of other 17- and 18-year-olds just like him, dropped out of high school to join the fray against the Nazis in 1943. We were, however, all around – my youngest sister 1 year old -- when he volunteered to go to Vietnam in 1968 at the age of 44.

I was horrified. I was 14 years old and the eldest of the bunch; and might never see my dad again. “Why?” I asked in disbelief when he told me he had volunteered. “Because it’s my job,” he replied.

I often wondered about the turmoil and anguish that had to hound my father when he was away from his family: the tour of duty in Vietnam, 13 months in Korea, six months in Germany, two months here and four months there. He missed the birth of one son, the first steps of two other children and me starting my first high school football and baseball games. He had to agonize about who would take care of his loved ones if something happened or he never made it back.

There in a nutshell is the sacrifice veterans make. They give up their own lives and dreams– figuratively and many times literally – to serve and protect. They answer the call. They answer it without hesitation, without conditions.

I use my own father as an example because I know hundreds of men and women of my generation who came from homes where dads and granddads and brothers and uncles served honorably and nobly and many times did not return home or returned home with physical and emotional scars that robbed a good part of them. They know of that which I speak.

Please keep in mind that many veterans, including ones right here in Lubbock, suffer with a multitude of psychological and physiological issues. A somber reminder of this is the approximately 22 veterans who take their life every day in our country.

You probably don’t know that there have been at least eight veteran suicides in our city during the past several years. On the bright side, there have been at least twice that many attempts that have been stopped because of local organizations such as Vet Star, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Remember Our Heroes and others, which are constantly connecting veterans with the necessary resources to help them fight their demons and get back to some semblance of normalcy. The dedicated efforts of those organizations can’t be overstated.

So, show your gratitude tomorrow. Be proactive. Seek out a veteran and shake their hand or give them a sturdy hug or buy them breakfast. Tell them “thank you.” It means more to them than you can imagine.

In fact, let’s make every day Veterans Day. They deserve it.

Norval Pollard is a former longtime A-J journalist who makes his home in Lubbock.