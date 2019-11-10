State of Texas Prop 1
For 30.77%
Against 69.23%
State of Texas Prop 2
For 59.94%
Against 40.06%
State of Texas Prop 3
For 87.63%
Against 12.37%
State of Texas Prop 4
For 86.33%
Against 13.67%
State of Texas Prop 5
For 90.25%
Against 9.75%
State of Texas Prop 6
For 58.65%
Against 41.35%
State of Texas Prop 7
For 68.23%
Against 31.77%
State of Texas Prop 8
For 72.26%
Against 27.74%
State of Texas Prop 9
For 54.67%
Against 45.33%
State of Texas Prop 10
For 95.64%
Against 4.36%
Bardwell Mayor
Shannon Spurgeon 19.35%
Larry G. Gilbert 80.65%
Bardwell Council
Dionne Sauers 35.96 %
Dolores Luksa 44.74%
Maggie Walker 19.30%
Ennis CCPA Prop A
For 71.02%
Against 28.98%
Glenn Heights Mayor (Ellis Co. portion only)
Tony Bradley 27.64%
Harry A Garrett 42.28%
Leon Tate 8.94%
Robet Lee Rodriguez 21.14%
Glenn Heights Council, Place 2
Travis Bruton 43.72%
Emma Ipaye 56.28%
Glenn Heights Council, Place 4
Ron Adams 100%
Glenn Heights Council, Place 6
Machanta E. Newson 100%
Ovilla City Prop A (Ellis Co. portion only)
For 33.11%
Against 66.89%
Ovilla City Prop B (Ellis Co. portion only)
For 37.75%
Against 62.25%
Ovilla City Prop C (Ellis Co. portion only)
For 34.25%
Against 65.25%
Ovilla City Prop D (Ellis Co. portion only)
For 38.34 %
Against 61.66%
Ovilla City Prop E (Ellis Co. portion only)
For 38.36%
Against 61.64%
Waxahachie City Prop A
For 76.78%
Against 23.22%