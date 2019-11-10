Daily Light report

Sunday

Nov 10, 2019 at 10:05 AM


State of Texas Prop 1

For 30.77%

Against 69.23%

State of Texas Prop 2

For 59.94%

Against 40.06%

State of Texas Prop 3

For 87.63%

Against 12.37%

State of Texas Prop 4

For 86.33%

Against 13.67%

State of Texas Prop 5

For 90.25%

Against 9.75%

State of Texas Prop 6

For 58.65%

Against 41.35%

State of Texas Prop 7

For 68.23%

Against 31.77%

State of Texas Prop 8

For 72.26%

Against 27.74%

State of Texas Prop 9

For 54.67%

Against 45.33%

State of Texas Prop 10

For 95.64%

Against 4.36%

Bardwell Mayor

Shannon Spurgeon 19.35%

Larry G. Gilbert 80.65%

Bardwell Council

Dionne Sauers 35.96 %

Dolores Luksa 44.74%

Maggie Walker 19.30%

Ennis CCPA Prop A

For 71.02%

Against 28.98%

Glenn Heights Mayor (Ellis Co. portion only)

Tony Bradley 27.64%

Harry A Garrett 42.28%

Leon Tate 8.94%

Robet Lee Rodriguez 21.14%

Glenn Heights Council, Place 2

Travis Bruton 43.72%

Emma Ipaye 56.28%

Glenn Heights Council, Place 4

Ron Adams 100%

Glenn Heights Council, Place 6

Machanta E. Newson 100%

Ovilla City Prop A (Ellis Co. portion only)

For 33.11%

Against 66.89%

Ovilla City Prop B (Ellis Co. portion only)

For 37.75%

Against 62.25%

Ovilla City Prop C (Ellis Co. portion only)

For 34.25%

Against 65.25%

Ovilla City Prop D (Ellis Co. portion only)

For 38.34 %

Against 61.66%

Ovilla City Prop E (Ellis Co. portion only)

For 38.36%

Against 61.64%

Waxahachie City Prop A

For 76.78%

Against 23.22%