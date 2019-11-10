The Waxahachie High School, along with Mark on Conquest apartments and another facility, is sitting on 11,474 tons of Trinity River Authority (TRA) WWTP’s industrial, medical, storm drain and household sewage sludge called biosolids. Ellis has, from TCEQ records, 667,286.11 tons dumped all over the county.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) 2014 report No. 1193318 shows this site is contaminated with heavy metal carcinogens (arsenic, cadmium, copper, chromium, lead, mercury, molybdenum, nickel, selenium, zinc) and one group, fecal coliform, of over fifty different pathogens. The TCEQ has also stated the site to be of "no environmental concern" and closed my complaint. They show metals but have no information or testing of chemicals like PFAS or tens of thousands more found in biosolids. Why?

WISD will tell you that they did a Phase 1 discovery, and from that discovery deduced that, "The soil was tested more aggressively than even TCEQ requires, and it was found to be free of any harmful contaminates".

As it turns out, "Phase 1" discovery did not even test one spoon full of soil for hazardous toxic chemicals. I have no explanation for their statement, and they insist it is correct. I would hope someone pins WISD down for details as to what "harmful contaminates" they tested for and the written results of the test so the public will know. They will not give them to me.

This is a statement from the U.S. EPA (Oct. 21, 2019) on biosolids. A farmer asked if it is "safe" to put biosolids out today.

According to the EPA, "Right now, the EPA cannot say that the pollutants found in biosolids will not cause harmful effects to you, your crops or your livestock. We will know more when we assess these chemicals – something we are actively working on.

"You're asking important questions. Your decision to use (or not use) biosolids will have to be based on how comfortable you are with not knowing what harm the pollutants in the biosolids might cause. Pollutants present in the biosolids don't automatically mean that they'll pose harm.

"I wish I had more information for you.

"Respectfully Liz (Elizabeth Resek), Biosolids Lead, Health and Ecological Criteria Division / Office of Science and Technology / EPA/Office of Water / 202-566-1228 / resek.elizabeth@epa.gov"

Say what?! "Right now, the EPA cannot say that the pollutants found in biosolids will not cause harmful effects to you."

News flash: If it is not safe now, it darn sure wasn't safe in 2014 and before. These chemicals, the EPA is finally assessing, have been around for years, and they are on the high school site right now.

I am not sure if everyone has been keeping up with very dangerous chemicals found in sewage biosolids killing off dairy farms. Still, just one of the 130 chemicals the U.S. EPA is now finally assessing, as noted above, is PFAS.

"Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. Studies indicate that PFOA and PFOS can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals. Both chemicals have caused tumors in animals. The most consistent findings are increased cholesterol levels among exposed populations..."

If this is not bad enough, biosolids also have tens of thousands of other chemicals and their compounds not yet regulated or tested. Many are carcinogens. Here is what the U.S. EPA is assessing. I could not list all the chemicals that are in this review, nor is it all the chemicals found in biosolids by a long shot. Do a search on "Biosolids Biennial Review Reporting Period 2016–2017."

Every day we are subjected to particulate (dust). If you live somewhere that has normal dust, your chances of picking up carcinogens are minimal. If you live, work or go to school on top of industrial, medical, storm drain and household sewage dump like the school, I have to estimate your risk just shot up since there are no studies on it, as this is the first time in U.S. and Texas history of biosolids applications that someone has put this many people continuously on this much contamination. Cancer, chronic diseases and birth defects.

Normally it is one farmer in an enclosed cab. Can you say guinea pig test subjects without permission?

Do a search on "On the Health and Environmental Effects of Particulate Matter" by the U.S. EPA.

Attempts to have the site tested and reclamated have failed, so far. Too much money is involved on the site. The WISD is protecting our million dollar investment and themselves, they think, and "biosolids" are protected by State Legislature, Governor Abbott and his TCEQ, municipalities and the sewage industry. Hundreds of billions.

Even Texas' media is afraid to publish meaningful information even though there are volumes written to show how dangerous this contamination is to our citizens. I do not have an explanation for the media either.

The only thing left is public outcry. Unfortunately, most would rather flush and forget to their own peril.

Craig Monk, Waxahachie