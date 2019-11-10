IRVING — CTE Students from the Career & Technical Student Organization TAFE (Texas Association of Future Educators) represented the Waxahachie Independent School District at the TAFE Region X South Conference on Nov. 1 in Irving, Texas.

Texas Association of Future Educators serves students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with the education and training career cluster.

Participants enjoy the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities or competitive events.

WISD students participating in the events included:

Mackenize Brawley – 11th Grade

Mia Charles – 12th Grade

Jazmine Phillips – 12th Grade

Jenna Schmidt – 12th Grade

Gracie Smith – 12th Grade

Kassidy Swine- 12th Grade

Raena Stitt – 11th Grade

These students advanced to the State Conference which will be held in February in McAllen:

Mackenzie Brawley - Portfolio

Mia Charles - Interactive Bulletin Board, Elementary; Teacher Created Materials, Elementary

Jenna Schmidt - Teacher Created Materials, Elementary

Gracie Smith - Teacher Created Materials, Middle School

There are also 10 students competing in the ELF test, which will be taken Nov. 20, which may advance to state if they qualify as well.

Students qualifying for the state contest travel to McAllen, Texas, for the Texas Teach Tomorrow Summit on Feb. 20-22, 2020, to test their skills against competitors from across the state of Texas. WISD proudly supports these students, teachers and organizations.

For more information about TAFE events, contact Education and Training Instructor Cynthia Foreman at 972.923.4614 or cforeman@wisd.org