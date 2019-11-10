Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-6) has been endorsed by pro-life organizations Susan B. Anthony List and the National Right to Life Committee for a bill he introduced that seeks to end tele-abortion or medical abortion by phone.

H.R.4935 or the Tele-abortion Prevention Act, presented in Congress on Oct. 30, “protects women’s health by making it a federal offense for healthcare providers to perform a chemical abortion without first physically examining the patient,” according to a Wednesday press release from Wright’s office.

The legislation also stipulates that healthcare providers must be present during chemical abortions and schedule follow-up visits for patients.

“Although we currently have protections in place, pro-abortion groups are looking for ways to get around the law. There is evidence that tele-abortion participants are not getting appropriate medical advice or assistance, and ending up severely injured,” Wright, 66, said. “No doctor should feel comfortable prescribing a life-ending pharmaceutical drug over the phone without physically being there to assess the patient.”

While the bill seeks to ensure abortions are safe, the 6th District representative made it clear he stood on the pro-life side of the debate.

“Passage of this legislation will be a strong step forward in instituting protections against these reckless tactics. Life is sacred and our goal as a nation should always be to prevent the destruction of unborn life,” Wright explained. “From the moment I entered Congress, the sanctity of life has been my top priority and an issue I will continue to devote my life protecting.”

Opponents of restrictive abortion laws see such measures as attempts to control women’s bodies. The issue is especially tense in Texas where abortion clinics are few and far between.

The Washington Post explained the uphill climb for women in Texas in the opinion piece “Abortion isn’t illegal in Texas. It’s just mostly impossible,” published Aug. 13, 2019.

“Only a handful, perhaps 10, of the state’s 254 counties have a clinic offering abortion service,” writes Robert Rivard, a San Antonio-based editor and publisher. “State legislators cut family planning funding in 2011 from $111 million to $38 million in a direct attack on Planned Parenthood, leading to closure of 82 family planning clinics by 2014. One-quarter of the state’s clinics were shuttered, two-thirds of them not even operated by Planned Parenthood. Statewide, only about 20 clinics offering abortion remain open.”

The Tele-abortion Prevention Act must be passed in the House and Senate before it reaches the president’s desk to be signed into law.

Wright, who is seeking a second term, visited Ellis County last month.