“…THE GREAT, THE MIGHTY GOD, WHOSE NAME IS THE LORD OF HOSTS. YOU ARE GREAT IN COUNSEL AND MIGHTY IN WORK, FOR YOUR EYES ARE OPEN TO ALL THE WAYS OF THE SONS OF MEN, TO GIVE TO EVERYONE ACCORDING TO HIS WAYS AND ACCORDING TO THE FRUIT OF HIS DOINGS.” (JEREMIAH 32:18-20)

This prayer of the prophet Jeremiah is able to give us insight and affirmation of the Truth that life is God’s gift to man, and once set in motion, our lives begin and end according to each one’s choices of the way they will live.

Why seek the Lord’s way through life? Simply because it is the only road to freedom of spirit and contentment with life. Everyone receives the fruit of his or her choice for the way we pursue our life. When we choose our own way, according to God’s law of sowing and reaping, we can only reap the fruits of our own making. Continually choosing our own way instead of the Lord’s way, will lead to a life of fear and frustration when our choices begin to result in chaos and failure.

If we will choose His Way (paths of righteousness or doing the right thing), then we will find the way of goodness and mercy for our life. We will find the way that asks, “How can I help,” instead of “What’s in it for me.” So, wherever you are in living your life, begin to choose to act in light of what you can do to help any circumstance be better for each one involved. Then you will begin to become aware that HIS WAY leads to the freedom and contentment every man or woman longs for.



