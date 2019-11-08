FORNEY — Midlothian recovered from a first-set slipup and beat Greenville 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 26-24 on Thursday night at Forney High School in the area round of the Class 5A Region II volleyball playoffs.

As it turns out, the host team had a chance to scout its opponent without having to leave school. The Lady Panthers (25-17) will face Forney in the 5A Region II quarterfinals early next week at a site and time to be determined. The winner advances to the Region II semifinals next Friday at Richardson Berkner High School.

Greenville finishes at 28-15 on the year.

Other local teams have matches scheduled for Friday, including Waxahachie (39-12) vs. Class 6A No. 3-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson at 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield Timberview in the 6A Region I area round, and Red Oak (33-10) vs. Lindale at 6 p.m. at Kaufman in 5A Region II.

Waxahachie defeated Lake Highlands in Tuesday’s bi-district match, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12.

Class 4A Region III

Heritage d. Rusk 3-0

MABANK — Midlothian Heritage continued to roll in the postseason as it swept Rusk, 25-15, 25-19, 25-9, in the area round on Thursday night.

Heritage (26-18-1), ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, will face Lorena (31-11) in a Region III quarterfinal match early next week.

Class 3A Region III

Rogers d. Maypearl 3-2

WACO — State-ranked Maypearl battled hard for five sets but couldn’t make it three area-round match wins in a row against Rogers, as the Lady Eagles prevailed 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 12-25, 15-13 at Waco High School.

Maypearl tied the fifth and deciding set at 12-12 before falling short, finishing at 33-11 on the year.

Rogers will face Lexington in the Region III quarterfinals early next week.

Maypearl and Rogers met in the 2017 area round, with the Lady Panthers upsetting the No. 3-ranked team in the state in straight sets. The teams met again in the same round last year, and Maypearl swept the match 3-0.

Class 1A Region II

Avalon d. Mount Calm 3-0

DAWSON — Avalon advanced to the 1A Region II quarterfinals with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of Mount Calm on Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles will face either Saint Jo or Prairie Valley early next week at a site and time to be determined.

Avalon also easily swept Gholson in the first round on Monday, 25-10, 25-11, 25-23.