McPHERSON, Kan. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lions soccer team wrapped up Sooner Athletic Conference regular season play Monday. SAGU traveled to take on Central Christian College for the season finale.

The Lions (3-13-1, 2-7), and CCC (6-11, 1-8) battled for 90 minutes, but it wasn’t enough. An overtime goal pushed the Lions to victory and snapped their eight game losing streak.

SAGU and CCC took six shots each during the first half, but CCC took seven more shots in the second half (10-3).

The teams combined for 16 fouls throughout the game. Three yellow cards were given (SAGU 2, CCC 1).

The teams ended regulation with identical stat lines when it pertained to shots on goal. Each team had six shots on goal with two scores, but junior Mazvita Chidarara was the difference maker with a clutch overtime goal.

The Lions battled for the entire season. They had a tough stretch but ended the regular season on the right note. The Lions now hold the #8 seed in the SAC Tournament and will play #1 John Brown University on Friday in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Women: CCC 5, SAGU 1

McPHERSON, Kan. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lady Lions women’s soccer team kept the match close throughout the first half, but CCC found their groove and knocked off SAGU by the score of 5-1 on Monday.

SAGU managed just two shots in the first half compared to 10 from CCC, but headed to halftime tied 1-1.

Junior Evelyn Cabral led the Lady Lions with two shots on goal as well as the lone SAGU score in the 33rd minute.

Senior Sarah Palmer was under attack with 13 shots on goal but did manage 8 saves.

The Lady Lions got off to a quick start this season at 2-0 but had a long losing streak that was snapped on Saturday. The team battled hard throughout the year but finished the season with an overall record of 3-15. They finished in ninth place in SAC with a record of 1-7.